Montgomery Street Banks Besieged, Arrests In Major Climate Action kunstena [at] comcast.net)

Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text)

Wells Fargo, Chase, Citibank and Brasilian consulate blocked

San Franisco's central financial street was yet again taken over by climate protest, continuing a week of intense activism. Montgomery street was transformed into an combination art gallery, worship site, parade ground and car-less public commons as activists protested banks' complicity in fossil fuel production and of putting profits ahead of preserving a livable planet.



As if to drive the message home, the day was unusually hot. Several people went around offering to gently spray water on you to cool you down. Several activists were arrested when they blocked a Wells Fargo entrance. There were demonstrators and displays at the entrances to several major banks.



Thirteen environmental and social justice each painted a large "mural" on the roadway. There was even a painted maze for children walk through. Organizations represented were:



ColumbiaConnexion Bay Area

Brasil Solidarity Network

Queer Magis Affinity Group

Idle No More SF Bay

Pacific Islander Climate Justice

Planting Justice/Do No harm

Rise Lanor: Green New Deal

Sunrise Movement

Poder

Trust Your Struggle

June Jordan Small School For Equity

Bay Area Spiritual Communities

Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area (XR)



From the Market Street end of Montgomery, about twenty forms with white faces and wrapped in fire red robes and rags began a trance like procession. The ghost like figures, their arms and hands, making a slow dance of supplication and warning, looked like the ones in medieval paintings of sinners burning in hell.



The frightening message; these are our ghosts of environmental future if we fail to protect and nurture the planet.