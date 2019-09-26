top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
Montgomery Street Banks Besieged, Arrests In Major Climate Action
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
Wells Fargo, Chase, Citibank and Brasilian consulate blocked
sm_010-852_1486.jpg
original image (1957x1400)
San Franisco's central financial street was yet again taken over by climate protest, continuing a week of intense activism. Montgomery street was transformed into an combination art gallery, worship site, parade ground and car-less public commons as activists protested banks' complicity in fossil fuel production and of putting profits ahead of preserving a livable planet.

As if to drive the message home, the day was unusually hot. Several people went around offering to gently spray water on you to cool you down. Several activists were arrested when they blocked a Wells Fargo entrance. There were demonstrators and displays at the entrances to several major banks.

Thirteen environmental and social justice each painted a large "mural" on the roadway. There was even a painted maze for children walk through. Organizations represented were:

ColumbiaConnexion Bay Area
Brasil Solidarity Network
Queer Magis Affinity Group
Idle No More SF Bay
Pacific Islander Climate Justice
Planting Justice/Do No harm
Rise Lanor: Green New Deal
Sunrise Movement
Poder
Trust Your Struggle
June Jordan Small School For Equity
Bay Area Spiritual Communities
Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area (XR)

From the Market Street end of Montgomery, about twenty forms with white faces and wrapped in fire red robes and rags began a trance like procession. The ghost like figures, their arms and hands, making a slow dance of supplication and warning, looked like the ones in medieval paintings of sinners burning in hell.

The frightening message; these are our ghosts of environmental future if we fail to protect and nurture the planet.
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_020-850_9894.jpg
original image (1667x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_030-850_9898.jpg
original image (1829x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_040-852_1431.jpg
original image (1928x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_050-850_9903.jpg
original image (1890x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_060-852_1448.jpg
original image (1629x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_070-852_1453.jpg
original image (1400x1457)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_080-852_1469.jpg
original image (1969x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_090-850_9940.jpg
original image (2121x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_100-850_9943.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_110-50_9948.jpg
original image (1978x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_120-850_9950.jpg
original image (1847x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_130--852_1478.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_140--850_9959.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_150--850_9969.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_160-850_9983.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_170-850_9992.jpg
original image (1902x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_180-850_9994.jpg
original image (1400x1515)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_190-101-850_0006.jpg
original image (1400x1446)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 11:56 AM
sm_200-850_0050.jpg
original image (1979x1400)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 193.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code