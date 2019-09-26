From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
Montgomery Street Banks Besieged, Arrests In Major Climate Action
Wells Fargo, Chase, Citibank and Brasilian consulate blocked
San Franisco's central financial street was yet again taken over by climate protest, continuing a week of intense activism. Montgomery street was transformed into an combination art gallery, worship site, parade ground and car-less public commons as activists protested banks' complicity in fossil fuel production and of putting profits ahead of preserving a livable planet.
As if to drive the message home, the day was unusually hot. Several people went around offering to gently spray water on you to cool you down. Several activists were arrested when they blocked a Wells Fargo entrance. There were demonstrators and displays at the entrances to several major banks.
Thirteen environmental and social justice each painted a large "mural" on the roadway. There was even a painted maze for children walk through. Organizations represented were:
ColumbiaConnexion Bay Area
Brasil Solidarity Network
Queer Magis Affinity Group
Idle No More SF Bay
Pacific Islander Climate Justice
Planting Justice/Do No harm
Rise Lanor: Green New Deal
Sunrise Movement
Poder
Trust Your Struggle
June Jordan Small School For Equity
Bay Area Spiritual Communities
Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area (XR)
From the Market Street end of Montgomery, about twenty forms with white faces and wrapped in fire red robes and rags began a trance like procession. The ghost like figures, their arms and hands, making a slow dance of supplication and warning, looked like the ones in medieval paintings of sinners burning in hell.
The frightening message; these are our ghosts of environmental future if we fail to protect and nurture the planet.
As if to drive the message home, the day was unusually hot. Several people went around offering to gently spray water on you to cool you down. Several activists were arrested when they blocked a Wells Fargo entrance. There were demonstrators and displays at the entrances to several major banks.
Thirteen environmental and social justice each painted a large "mural" on the roadway. There was even a painted maze for children walk through. Organizations represented were:
ColumbiaConnexion Bay Area
Brasil Solidarity Network
Queer Magis Affinity Group
Idle No More SF Bay
Pacific Islander Climate Justice
Planting Justice/Do No harm
Rise Lanor: Green New Deal
Sunrise Movement
Poder
Trust Your Struggle
June Jordan Small School For Equity
Bay Area Spiritual Communities
Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area (XR)
From the Market Street end of Montgomery, about twenty forms with white faces and wrapped in fire red robes and rags began a trance like procession. The ghost like figures, their arms and hands, making a slow dance of supplication and warning, looked like the ones in medieval paintings of sinners burning in hell.
The frightening message; these are our ghosts of environmental future if we fail to protect and nurture the planet.
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network