top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 10/14/2019
The Cultures of the Bay Area’s Indigenous Peoples (San Francisco)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday October 14
Time 6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonweath Club
Location Details
The Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105
Speaker Talk: The Cultures of the Bay Area’s Indigenous Peoples

Richard Schwartz, Bay Area Historian and Author

Date And Time: Mon, October 14, 2019 @ 6:00 PM – 7:15 PM
(5:30 p.m. check-in, 6 p.m. program, 7 p.m. book signing)

Location: The Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105

Cost: $8 student - $20 (All ticket sales are final and nonrefundable)

On Indigenous Peoples Day, Monday Night Philosophy remembers the complexities of Columbus Day by investigating the various cultures of the Bay Area's indigenous peoples.

Bay Area Historian and author, Richard Schwartz, has searched for, found and recorded hundreds of Native American sites in the Bay Area. The difficult and complex interactions among the different indigenous cultures living in the Bay Area multiplied dramatically with the arrival of the Spanish and was further complicated when the Gold Rush brought people from all over the world to their home territory. What survives and what has been lost? Schwartz details this complexity, enhancing our appreciation of the human inhabitation of our small piece of paradise over the millennia.

Program organizer: George Hammond.
native_american_woman.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cultures-...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 9:08 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 193.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code