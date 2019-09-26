Speaker Talk: The Cultures of the Bay Area’s Indigenous Peoples



Richard Schwartz, Bay Area Historian and Author



Date And Time: Mon, October 14, 2019 @ 6:00 PM – 7:15 PM

(5:30 p.m. check-in, 6 p.m. program, 7 p.m. book signing)



Location: The Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105



Cost: $8 student - $20 (All ticket sales are final and nonrefundable)



On Indigenous Peoples Day, Monday Night Philosophy remembers the complexities of Columbus Day by investigating the various cultures of the Bay Area's indigenous peoples.



Bay Area Historian and author, Richard Schwartz, has searched for, found and recorded hundreds of Native American sites in the Bay Area. The difficult and complex interactions among the different indigenous cultures living in the Bay Area multiplied dramatically with the arrival of the Spanish and was further complicated when the Gold Rush brought people from all over the world to their home territory. What survives and what has been lost? Schwartz details this complexity, enhancing our appreciation of the human inhabitation of our small piece of paradise over the millennia.



Program organizer: George Hammond.

