Climate Activists Shut Banks and Blocks of SF Financial District by Demand Banks Defund Climate Extinction

Thursday Sep 26th, 2019 3:49 AM

7 protesters were arrested during a demonstration which blocked streets and buildings in San Francisco’s Financial District on September 25. Demonstrators targeted banks including Chase, Citibank, Wells Fargo, and US Bank, demanding that they stop all funding of fossil fuel producing businesses.

Climate activists filled the streets in San Francisco's Financial District on September 25, shutting down several adjoining blocks and blocking access to the offices of major banks. They started in early morning to keep bank employees from getting into their buildings and kept traffic from using Montgomery Street between Pine and Sacramento streets and California Street from Sansome to Kearny streets.



This demonstration, focused on multinational banks' role in earth's destruction, was part of a week of action that began on September 20th and is slated to end on the 27th. But hard core activists say this is not the end of their focus on big banks and the capitalist system that has fostered climate catastrophe.



Bill McKibben, who leads the climate group 350.org said of today's action, "This is how it's done! Climate activists shut down San Francisco's financial district...with a gorgeous mural (also much courage)."



Climate-related groups including 350.org spent months preparing for the day long shut down action. Some of the others were Idle No More SF Bay, Diablo Rising Tide, and Extinction Rebellion SF Bay.



