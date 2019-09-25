Author Talk: Naomi Klein, new book "On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal"



Date And Time: Friday, September 27, 2019 @ 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM



Location: San Mateo Performing Arts Center: 600 N Delaware Street, San Mateo, CA 94401



Cost: FREE/Student - $45 (premier price includes copy of book)



Our world is on fire—under the very present peril of climate change. Award-winning journalist, #1 international and New York Times bestselling author, Naomi Klein, argues that only transformative, comprehensive, grassroots effort can salvage the future.



"On Fire" urgently calls for a Green New Deal, the first and most necessary step in the social and economic overhaul we need to avert climate disaster.



Hailed by the New Yorker as “the most influential figure on the American left,” and by leading environmentalist Bill McKibben as “The intellectual Godmother of the Green New Deal,” Klein offers this series of essays to transform how we approach the current climate crisis, both in policy and in our own minds. The Shock Doctrine and This Changes Everything author argues that with a shift in spirit, imagination, economics, and policy, humanity’s greatest threat might still become its greatest opportunity. Deeply researched, this is the must-read for environmental advocates this year.



