top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Peninsula | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 9/27/2019
Naomi Klein, new book "On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal" (San Mateo)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday September 27
Time 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorKepler's Literary Foundation
Location Details
San Mateo Performing Arts Center: 600 N Delaware Street, San Mateo, CA 94401
Author Talk: Naomi Klein, new book "On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal"

Date And Time: Friday, September 27, 2019 @ 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Location: San Mateo Performing Arts Center: 600 N Delaware Street, San Mateo, CA 94401

Cost: FREE/Student - $45 (premier price includes copy of book)

Our world is on fire—under the very present peril of climate change. Award-winning journalist, #1 international and New York Times bestselling author, Naomi Klein, argues that only transformative, comprehensive, grassroots effort can salvage the future.

"On Fire" urgently calls for a Green New Deal, the first and most necessary step in the social and economic overhaul we need to avert climate disaster.

Hailed by the New Yorker as “the most influential figure on the American left,” and by leading environmentalist Bill McKibben as “The intellectual Godmother of the Green New Deal,” Klein offers this series of essays to transform how we approach the current climate crisis, both in policy and in our own minds. The Shock Doctrine and This Changes Everything author argues that with a shift in spirit, imagination, economics, and policy, humanity’s greatest threat might still become its greatest opportunity. Deeply researched, this is the must-read for environmental advocates this year.

“This could change the world.”

BIG NEWS: In solidarity with the Global Climate Strike, KLF is offering students 300 free tickets (while supplies last).
klein.gif
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/naomi-klein-t...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 25th, 2019 6:52 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 193.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code