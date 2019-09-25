From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 26
|Time
|10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|San Francisco Veg Society
|Location Details
|
County Fair Building
1199 9th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
|
Join us at our 20th Annual World Veg Fest on Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 in beautiful Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
Speakers, panels, cooking demos, exhibition booths, entertainment, free samples, cool people, and more!
I hope to see you there!
https://www.facebook.com/events/2434805926738084/?notif_t=event_calendar_create¬if_id=1569388852596017
