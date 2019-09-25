



Speakers, panels, cooking demos, exhibition booths, entertainment, free samples, cool people, and more!



I hope to see you there!



https://www.facebook.com/events/2434805926738084/?notif_t=event_calendar_create¬if_id=1569388852596017 Join us at our 20th Annual World Veg Fest on Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 in beautiful Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.Speakers, panels, cooking demos, exhibition booths, entertainment, free samples, cool people, and more!I hope to see you there! Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 25th, 2019 12:44 PM