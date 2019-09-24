Join us on the picket line from 6a.m. to 4p.m. Thursday, September 26th, at 200 7th Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95062. Rally at 1p.m..



It's been more than two months since Janus of Santa Cruz moved to impose a contract on its workers that increased their medical costs and provided only a 1 percent raise — not nearly enough to stem the constant turnover of caregivers that is forcing patients to wait longer for vital recovery services.



But Janus workers aren't giving up. This month, they overwhelmingly voted to authorize a one-day strike on Thursday, September 26th, to demand that Janus CEO Rudy Escalante return to the bargaining table and provide livable wages that will stop the overwhelming turnover and protect clients. Key issues include:



* Management stalling and refusing to seek up to $500,000 in available federal funding. Janus workers had to pressure management to apply for this funding, only to learn recently that Janus has refused to take the necessary steps to begin collecting it. And even if it gets its act together, CEO Escalante has told us he wouldn't use the additional funds to pay for raises to retain experienced and committed staff.



* Of the 53 Janus staff who voted to join NUHW in 2017, only 5 remain—a testament to the alarming turnover that gets in the way of continuous, compassionate treatment.



* Janus management refuses to agree to standard union grievance procedures, and insists on remaining the final decision-maker in any grievances. Neutral arbitration is standard for union contracts.



* 1% raises – These fail to cover the cost of living increases in Santa Cruz, which have increased by at least 2% annually since staff formed a union in 2017.



Workers are striking for basic standards that will provide them with the security they need to serve this community, and they need your support. The well-being of Santa Cruz residents is on the line. According to data submitted by Janus to state regulators, the number of clients completing treatment fell 29 percent from 424 to 301 from 2016 through 2018. During that same period, the number of clients who were turned away and had to wait for inpatient or outpatient treatment nearly doubled from 171 to 331.



This is a critical moment. Join us on the picket line from 6a.m. to 4p.m. Thursday, September 26th, at 200 7th Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95062. Rally at 1p.m..



Let's show Janus of Santa Cruz that we support high quality recovery services for our friends, families, and neighbors! If you would like more information on how to get more involved with our campaign, please reach out. For more event information: https://nuhw.org/workplace/janus-santa-cruz/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 24th, 2019 1:30 PM