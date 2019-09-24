From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|A night of Liberated Lens films and free dinner at Volx Kuche
|Thursday September 26
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Screening
|Liberated Lens
St John the Evangelist
110 Julian Ave
San Francisco
(close to 16th and Mission BART)
Come for a free delicious dinner at VolxKuche (http://vokusf.org/) and watch short films made by members of Liberated Lens!
Samuel Charles Salmon will open the night with a musical performance.
Event is free and open to the public.
Liberated Lens Collective is a community media project based in Oakland, California. We share resources, skills and knowledge to tell stories that might otherwise remain untold. We learn by doing & teach each other. We work horizontally, and operate by consensus. We make films in a spirit of collaboration, inclusivity and solidarity, maintain a film equipment library for creative projects, organize free, at cost or donation-based workshops, and host film screenings.
liberatedlens.org
Films:
War Nostalgia by Frankie Oh, 2:22
El Comedor Kitchen Tijuana, 5:52
NO BORDER WALL Carrizo Comecrudo, 7:28
Commons: Reclaiming What Is Ours, feature film trailer, 2:46
by Bunker Seafood
Homeless First by Anka Karewicz & Travis Schirmer, 27:48
(https://liberatedlens.org/our-work/first-they-came-for-the-homeless-homeless-first/)
I Am by Dan Stromberg, 5:28
Tania, homeless not hopeless, 2:58
YOU A NOMAD: Deconstructing Urban Displacement, 21:00
http://shirahdedman.com/media.html
by Shirah Dedman
Mafia, song by Mother & The Boards, Liberated Lens' music video production, 4:17
