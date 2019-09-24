



Samuel Charles Salmon will open the night with a musical performance.



Event is free and open to the public.



Liberated Lens Collective is a community media project based in Oakland, California. We share resources, skills and knowledge to tell stories that might otherwise remain untold. We learn by doing & teach each other. We work horizontally, and operate by consensus. We make films in a spirit of collaboration, inclusivity and solidarity, maintain a film equipment library for creative projects, organize free, at cost or donation-based workshops, and host film screenings.



liberatedlens.org





Films:



War Nostalgia by Frankie Oh, 2:22



El Comedor Kitchen Tijuana, 5:52

NO BORDER WALL Carrizo Comecrudo, 7:28

Commons: Reclaiming What Is Ours, feature film trailer, 2:46

by Bunker Seafood



Homeless First by Anka Karewicz & Travis Schirmer, 27:48

(https://liberatedlens.org/our-work/first-they-came-for-the-homeless-homeless-first/)



I Am by Dan Stromberg, 5:28



Tania, homeless not hopeless, 2:58

YOU A NOMAD: Deconstructing Urban Displacement, 21:00

http://shirahdedman.com/media.html

by Shirah Dedman



Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 24th, 2019 12:55 PM