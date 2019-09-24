top
A night of Liberated Lens films and free dinner at Volx Kuche
Date Thursday September 26
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens
Location Details
St John the Evangelist
110 Julian Ave
San Francisco
(close to 16th and Mission BART)
Come for a free delicious dinner at VolxKuche (http://vokusf.org/) and watch short films made by members of Liberated Lens!

Samuel Charles Salmon will open the night with a musical performance.

Event is free and open to the public.

Liberated Lens Collective is a community media project based in Oakland, California. We share resources, skills and knowledge to tell stories that might otherwise remain untold. We learn by doing & teach each other. We work horizontally, and operate by consensus. We make films in a spirit of collaboration, inclusivity and solidarity, maintain a film equipment library for creative projects, organize free, at cost or donation-based workshops, and host film screenings.

liberatedlens.org


Films:

War Nostalgia by Frankie Oh, 2:22

El Comedor Kitchen Tijuana, 5:52
NO BORDER WALL Carrizo Comecrudo, 7:28
Commons: Reclaiming What Is Ours, feature film trailer, 2:46
by Bunker Seafood

Homeless First by Anka Karewicz & Travis Schirmer, 27:48
(https://liberatedlens.org/our-work/first-they-came-for-the-homeless-homeless-first/)

I Am by Dan Stromberg, 5:28

Tania, homeless not hopeless, 2:58
YOU A NOMAD: Deconstructing Urban Displacement, 21:00
http://shirahdedman.com/media.html
by Shirah Dedman

Mafia, song by Mother & The Boards, Liberated Lens' music video production, 4:17
