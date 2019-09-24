From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|SF City College Protest Against Cuts And Downsizing of College
|Date
|Wednesday September 25
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|HEAT
|Location Details
|
SF City College Ocean Campus
Meet at Ram Plaza
San Francisco
|
9/25 SF City College Protest Against Cuts And Downsizing of College
Funeral notice: Join the student lead response to the downsizing of our college
Please join AFT 2121 in supporting a student lead protest of everything going on, class cuts part-time teacher losses, admin pay raises, and more! The action is funeral themed to acknowledge the losses and protest against more losses.
Wednesday, 9/25 at 12pm
Meet on Ocean Campus in Ram Plaza
Student organizers from the Higher Education Action Team (HEAT) are asking all faculty to share the event flyer and announce the event to your students.
If you or any of your students are interested in speaking at the event and/or being a pallbearer for one of the coffins please send an email to CCSF.Needs.You [at] gmail.com.
You can also attend weekly HEAT meetings every Friday at Mission Campus at 1:00 in room 154. *NOTE: The weekly HEAT meeting for Friday, 9/27 is cancelled, HEAT meetings will resume next Friday, 10/4.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bIs8ffnrmu1VhPNzgi9hmHIAvaPdRsBi/view?link_id=14&can_id=f1a60e44f44c6b19cf699651898f6c98&source=email-salarygate-920-climate-strike-921-dean-preston-923-balboa-reservoir-925-funeral-march&email_referrer=&email_subject=salarygate-920-climate-strike-921-dean-preston-923-balboa-reservoir-925-funeral-march&link_id=3&can_id=4aaee305751f010595d79242ac22651d&email_referrer=email_625635&email_subject=924-chesa-boudin-925-funeral-student-assembly-926-bot-meet-929-chesa-boudin
Shooting Yourself In The Foot & Increasing Executive Salaries At CCSF By Chancellor Rocha
https://youtu.be/3esO55xUlp8
San Francisco City College Chancellor Mark Rocha who is paid more than $360,000 a year has with the support of the Board of Trustees canceled hundreds of classes.
At the same time, he has proposed a major salary increase for executives at the college.
At a CCSF budget meeting on 9/19/19, he said that he has a habit of "shooting himself in the foot" but wanted to continue to increase the salaries of top executives at CCSF. Board member Ivy Lee made a motion to have an independent audit of the salary increases.
This was seconded by board member John Rizzo and this resolution will be presented at the September 26th full board meeting.
Rocha was supported not only by other managers but SEIU 1021 leaders at CCSF. AFT 2121 leaders, faculty, students and advocates of public education spoke out against the pay increases and mismanagement of the college.
Additional media:
Speak-out On Privatization of Balboa Reservoir For Developers Which Threatens SF City College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbeRvY-HRhY
BUSTING up CCSF! CCSF Chancellor, Bd President & Bd Majority Wrecking City College
https://youtu.be/pizpoBQcQuQ
The Downsizing & Privatization Of CCSF "Vision 2025" & The Secret Illegal CCSF Board Meetings
https://youtu.be/JhDq_BakeQo
Privatization and Destruction of CCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnDjK5RAkes&t=2s
Build The PAEC NOW! Stop The Privatization & Developers Rip-off Scam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkGMe_w6JaU
Conflicts of Interest, CCSF & The Attack On Public Education Privatization With Kathy Carroll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux4mRloWBEA&t=3s
Public Education, Privatization, Corruption And The
Destruction Of Our Schools
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_eu5u70tTE
"Are You Out Of Your Minds"? AFT 2121 Faculty Challenge CCSF Board On Mark Rocha Appointment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEZpOS8p4gQ
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
For more event information: http://ccsfheat.wordpress.com
