Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 9/25/2019
In the Land of My Ancestors: Film/ Discussion
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday September 25
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorResource Center for Nonviolence
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
Screening the film In the Land of My Ancestors
plus
Kanyon Sayers Roods speaking on Honoring Indigenous Perspectives

at the Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Wednesday, September 25, 7:00 pm

The film presents storytelling by Ann Marie Sayers, beloved elder of the Indian Canyon band of the Costanoan Ohlone people.

Kanyon Sayers Roods is Ohlone & Chumash California Native Woman, CEO of Kanyon Konsulting, a creative artist ever inspired by nature and the natural world, and a catalyst of decolonizing conversations.

Join us to deepen our knowledge and respect for the indigenous peoples of this land.

Sliding Scale Donation, $5-$15.

More info: peter [at] rcnv.org
in_the_land_of_my_ancestors.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5037200071...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 24th, 2019 12:07 AM
