From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 9/25/2019
|In the Land of My Ancestors: Film/ Discussion
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday September 25
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Resource Center for Nonviolence
|Location Details
|
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
|
Screening the film In the Land of My Ancestors
plus
Kanyon Sayers Roods speaking on Honoring Indigenous Perspectives
at the Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Wednesday, September 25, 7:00 pm
The film presents storytelling by Ann Marie Sayers, beloved elder of the Indian Canyon band of the Costanoan Ohlone people.
Kanyon Sayers Roods is Ohlone & Chumash California Native Woman, CEO of Kanyon Konsulting, a creative artist ever inspired by nature and the natural world, and a catalyst of decolonizing conversations.
Join us to deepen our knowledge and respect for the indigenous peoples of this land.
Sliding Scale Donation, $5-$15.
More info: peter [at] rcnv.org
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5037200071...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 24th, 2019 12:07 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network