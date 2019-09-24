

plus

Kanyon Sayers Roods speaking on Honoring Indigenous Perspectives



at the Resource Center for Nonviolence

612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Wednesday, September 25, 7:00 pm



The film presents storytelling by Ann Marie Sayers, beloved elder of the Indian Canyon band of the Costanoan Ohlone people.



Kanyon Sayers Roods is Ohlone & Chumash California Native Woman, CEO of Kanyon Konsulting, a creative artist ever inspired by nature and the natural world, and a catalyst of decolonizing conversations.



Join us to deepen our knowledge and respect for the indigenous peoples of this land.



Sliding Scale Donation, $5-$15.



