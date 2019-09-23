



Tuesday's Santa Cruz City Council 7:00 p.m. agenda includes a proposed action to improve the civility and tone of Councilmember interactions, including the adoption of mediated conflict resolution when the need arises.



But, amazingly, the item right before that - "Censure of Councilmember Chris Krohn and Councilmember Drew Glover" goes directly contrary to the spirit of ending divisiveness in City government.



We are troubled by this development, and urge you to show up at the meeting and respectfully let the City Council know you oppose the censure motion and urge the Council to adopt less divisive approaches to resolving differences.



This will be a time to act with the care and mutual respect we expect from our elected leaders.



The censure motion appears to be an attempt to boost the recall against Councilmembers Drew Glover and Chris Krohn. It seems intended to provoke an angry reaction - to get another news headline blaming Chris and Drew for the Council's dysfunction.



Instead, we are focused on making sure that the City Council represents everyone and respects all points of view.



Please join us in a firm and courteous rejection of the censure motion as a misguided attempt to divide our city and block progress on crucial city issues.



We are hopeful that the Council will promptly reject the censure motion. Then the public can weigh in on the next agenda item which commits the Council to a mediated conflict resolution.



Details:

Santa Cruz City Council Meeting

7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019

City Hall, 809 Center Street, Santa Cruz



We hope to see you there!



Thanks,



Bruce Van Allen,

on behalf of the Stop the Recalls Steering Committee



Lee Brokaw

Sheila Carrillo

Jessica Chuidian-Ingersoll

John R. Hall

Shelley Hatch

Rick Longinotti

Dawn Schott-Norris

Bruce Van Allen

Amy Lebichuck, Treasurer

Jeffrey Smedberg, Asst. Treasurer



Stop the Recalls of Councilmembers Glover and Krohn

FPPC ID # 1419490 • PO Box 839, Santa Cruz CA 95061

