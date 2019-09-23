From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Council Censure is the Wrong Way to Go
|Date
|Tuesday September 24
|Time
|7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Stop the Recalls (Reposted)
|Location Details
|City Hall, 809 Center Street, Santa Cruz
|
Let's end the divisiveness in local politics.
Tuesday's Santa Cruz City Council 7:00 p.m. agenda includes a proposed action to improve the civility and tone of Councilmember interactions, including the adoption of mediated conflict resolution when the need arises.
But, amazingly, the item right before that - "Censure of Councilmember Chris Krohn and Councilmember Drew Glover" goes directly contrary to the spirit of ending divisiveness in City government.
We are troubled by this development, and urge you to show up at the meeting and respectfully let the City Council know you oppose the censure motion and urge the Council to adopt less divisive approaches to resolving differences.
This will be a time to act with the care and mutual respect we expect from our elected leaders.
The censure motion appears to be an attempt to boost the recall against Councilmembers Drew Glover and Chris Krohn. It seems intended to provoke an angry reaction - to get another news headline blaming Chris and Drew for the Council's dysfunction.
Instead, we are focused on making sure that the City Council represents everyone and respects all points of view.
Please join us in a firm and courteous rejection of the censure motion as a misguided attempt to divide our city and block progress on crucial city issues.
We are hopeful that the Council will promptly reject the censure motion. Then the public can weigh in on the next agenda item which commits the Council to a mediated conflict resolution.
Details:
Santa Cruz City Council Meeting
7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019
City Hall, 809 Center Street, Santa Cruz
We hope to see you there!
Thanks,
Bruce Van Allen,
on behalf of the Stop the Recalls Steering Committee
Lee Brokaw
Sheila Carrillo
Jessica Chuidian-Ingersoll
John R. Hall
Shelley Hatch
Rick Longinotti
Dawn Schott-Norris
Bruce Van Allen
Amy Lebichuck, Treasurer
Jeffrey Smedberg, Asst. Treasurer
Stop the Recalls of Councilmembers Glover and Krohn
FPPC ID # 1419490 • PO Box 839, Santa Cruz CA 95061
https://stopsantacruzrecalls.org/
For more event information: https://stopsantacruzrecalls.org
