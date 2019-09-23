top
Extinction Rebellion Brings Street Theater Back to Santa Cruz
by Steve Pleich
Monday Sep 23rd, 2019 5:10 PM
Gimme That Old Time Rebellion
As I was passing through Downtown on Monday during the noon hour, I was surprised and delighted to find that street theater had returned to our community. Extinction Rebellion Santa Cruz staged a wonderful and timely action at the corner of Pacific and Soquel bringing both focus and vibe to the issue of climate. For the uninitiated, XR Santa Cruz has joined people around the world protesting against the forces driving us toward extinction and mourning the loss of hundreds of thousands of plant, animal and insect species gone and threatened by the climate crisis. Monday's New Orleans-style funeral march for species that ended with a human “Die-In” in the intersection in front of New Leaf brought a reverent hush to onlookers and bystanders further amplifying this action in defense of the planet.

Like this street theater, XR's actions are local, self-organized and non-violent and done in full public view and this writer commends both their vision and courage. But just as importantly, the spirit of community engagement asks people to find their courage and to collectively do what is necessary to bring about change. And bringing back a little art and vibrancy lights up our community in a way that is sorely missed.

As we consider the dysfunctionality of our city council, the political divisions among our residents and a recall effort that threatens to tear forever the social fabric our community, the XR event was a wonderful opportunity to express our collective concern for the planet while celebrating our strength as a community. Thank you XR for restoring my faith.
