



The Fight For UAW GM Workers Is A Fight For All Working People Against two tiers, temporary workers and starvation wages.



It’s Time To Fight Back & Win!



Saturday, September 28, 2019, 2PM



Bring Your Banners & Signs To Show Solidarity With Our Brothers & Sisters On Strike



San Leandro GM Dealership, San Leandro BART Saturday 2PM



F.H. Dailey Chevrolet

Address: 800 Davis St, 900 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94577



Sponsored By United Public Workers For Action



Statement For National and International Day Of Support For Striking UAW GM Workers On September 28, 2019



Whereas, the strike by nearly 50,000 GM workers is an issue for all working people and,



Whereas, the issues of two-tier wages, temporary workers and outsourcing of jobs are issues that ATU members face and,



Whereas, their fight to protect their healthcare is a struggle for all workers in the United States with cost-shifting of wages for healthcare costs and,



Whereas, there is a need to unite all working people in the United States to defend our jobs, health and safety and basic labor and human rights and,



Whereas the growing need for joint united action of all working people union and unorganized is vital in a successful fight for the struggle today and the future and,



Whereas, the issues faced by GM workers are the same as workers in Mexico, Korea, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, South Africa, Germany, the UK, and China,



Whereas, we cannot allow the multi-nationals and corporations to pit worker against worker either in the US or internationally,



Therefore be it resolved we support an international day of action on September 28, 2019, at all GM factories, offices, and dealerships throughout the world and,



We will seek to join with other unions, labor councils and other organizations to make this and other actions a powerful show of US and Global Solidarity with GM workers.

Endorsed by LCLAA Sacramento & UPWA

