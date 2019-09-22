BIG CLIMATE STRIKE ACTION for AMAZON RAINFOREST on SEPT. 25th



Please join Brasil Solidarity Network and hundreds of other people in the Bay Area as we shut down streets in San Francisco on September 25th, at the Montgomery and Market Streets area, where decision making about the harms to Mother Earth are being made.



When: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM



Where: Brasilian Consulate, 300 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94104-1901



We are declaring that WE LOVE THE AMAZON! We love her and we envision a world and future where love and respect are given to all living beings and the Amazon flourishes with all the incredible variety of life there is within her.



Look for the big trees and you’ll know you’re in the Amazon! In front of 300 Montgomery Street in SF there will be a mini Amazon. We will be painting a mural and an Amazon River to create our vision of the future for the Amazon.



We will be listening to the sounds of the Amazon, screaming (literally) all we have inside of us out to allow for healing and hope to flow, building an altar for offerings people have been bringing (you are all invited to bring whatever offerings you’d like, like flowers!), playing music, dancing and in general lifting up the glory and vibrancy that we know is the true Amazon. An Amazon and world free of destruction, extraction where the earth is abused, and where all humans live freely and safely.



We would like to invite you to come dressed or painted or whatever as your favorite Amazon animal or tree. Be creative!! We’re excited to see what we see. (Please note: do not dress up as an indigenous person.) For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7008870237...

