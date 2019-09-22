top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 9/25/2019
SF Climate Strike: Amazon Protest Contingent outside Brasilian Consulate
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday September 25
Time 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBrasil Solidarity Network and others
Location Details
Brasilian Consulate, 300 Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94104-1901
BIG CLIMATE STRIKE ACTION for AMAZON RAINFOREST on SEPT. 25th

Please join Brasil Solidarity Network and hundreds of other people in the Bay Area as we shut down streets in San Francisco on September 25th, at the Montgomery and Market Streets area, where decision making about the harms to Mother Earth are being made.

When: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Where: Brasilian Consulate, 300 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94104-1901

We are declaring that WE LOVE THE AMAZON! We love her and we envision a world and future where love and respect are given to all living beings and the Amazon flourishes with all the incredible variety of life there is within her.

Look for the big trees and you’ll know you’re in the Amazon! In front of 300 Montgomery Street in SF there will be a mini Amazon. We will be painting a mural and an Amazon River to create our vision of the future for the Amazon.

We will be listening to the sounds of the Amazon, screaming (literally) all we have inside of us out to allow for healing and hope to flow, building an altar for offerings people have been bringing (you are all invited to bring whatever offerings you’d like, like flowers!), playing music, dancing and in general lifting up the glory and vibrancy that we know is the true Amazon. An Amazon and world free of destruction, extraction where the earth is abused, and where all humans live freely and safely.

We would like to invite you to come dressed or painted or whatever as your favorite Amazon animal or tree. Be creative!! We’re excited to see what we see. (Please note: do not dress up as an indigenous person.)
sm_sf_climate_sept_25.jpg
original image (1200x701)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7008870237...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 22nd, 2019 9:37 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 144.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code