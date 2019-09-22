Trump Misuses Secret Service and Local Police to Try to Block Protesters in Portola Valley by Demo Succeeds Nonetheless

Sunday Sep 22nd, 2019 4:33 AM

Trump desperately tried and failed to keep his September 17 fundraiser location secret. Then he misused secret service and local police to block protestors from the entire road an hour before he got there. The demonstration succeeded, nevertheless.

[Photos by Jack Owicki, Rachel Podlishevsky, and M. Souza, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the appropriate photographer.]

Collaborators Vigil for Democracy, SOSAmerica2019, Alan Marling, Resistance SF, and Bay Resistance worked together to pull off a colorful protest ahead of Trump fundraiser on the SF Peninsula.



Backbone Campaign and Backbone San Diego are to thank for the larger than life Trump balloons. The Raging Grannies Action League contributed to press outreach and general mayhem.



