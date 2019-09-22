From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump Misuses Secret Service and Local Police to Try to Block Protesters in Portola Valley
Trump desperately tried and failed to keep his September 17 fundraiser location secret. Then he misused secret service and local police to block protestors from the entire road an hour before he got there. The demonstration succeeded, nevertheless.
[Photos by Jack Owicki, Rachel Podlishevsky, and M. Souza, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the appropriate photographer.]
Collaborators Vigil for Democracy, SOSAmerica2019, Alan Marling, Resistance SF, and Bay Resistance worked together to pull off a colorful protest ahead of Trump fundraiser on the SF Peninsula.
Backbone Campaign and Backbone San Diego are to thank for the larger than life Trump balloons. The Raging Grannies Action League contributed to press outreach and general mayhem.
Trump desperately tried and failed to keep his fundraiser location secret. Then he misused secret service and local police to block protestors from the entire road an hour before he got there. They still managed to create a scene that the president and local Republicans could not miss on Alpine Rd. in Portola Valley.
§San Mateo County Sheriff's Deputy Keeps Eye on Trump Chicken
... and Raging Grannies
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
Photo by Rachel Podilshevsky, Pro Bono Photo
...maybe?
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
"Pluck Trump" Photo by Rachel Podlishevksy, Pro Bono Photo
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
Photo by M. Souza, Pro Bono Photo
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo.
... Baby Trump in Diapers!
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
