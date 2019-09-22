top
Peninsula | Government & Elections
Trump Misuses Secret Service and Local Police to Try to Block Protesters in Portola Valley
by Demo Succeeds Nonetheless
Sunday Sep 22nd, 2019 4:33 AM
Trump desperately tried and failed to keep his September 17 fundraiser location secret. Then he misused secret service and local police to block protestors from the entire road an hour before he got there. The demonstration succeeded, nevertheless.
[Photos by Jack Owicki, Rachel Podlishevsky, and M. Souza, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the appropriate photographer.]
sm_pvrpnotwelcome_1.jpg
original image (2016x1346)
Collaborators Vigil for Democracy, SOSAmerica2019, Alan Marling, Resistance SF, and Bay Resistance worked together to pull off a colorful protest ahead of Trump fundraiser on the SF Peninsula.

Backbone Campaign and Backbone San Diego are to thank for the larger than life Trump balloons. The Raging Grannies Action League contributed to press outreach and general mayhem.

Trump desperately tried and failed to keep his fundraiser location secret. Then he misused secret service and local police to block protestors from the entire road an hour before he got there. They still managed to create a scene that the president and local Republicans could not miss on Alpine Rd. in Portola Valley.
§San Mateo County Sheriff's Deputy Keeps Eye on Trump Chicken
by Demo Succeeds Nonetheless Sunday Sep 22nd, 2019 4:33 AM
sm_pvrpgreat_1.jpg
original image (2273x1211)
... and Raging Grannies
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
§On the line
by Demo Succeeds Nonetheless Sunday Sep 22nd, 2019 4:33 AM
sm_pvjopopoline.jpg
original image (4263x2820)
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
§Some wore costumes
by Demo Succeeds Nonetheless Sunday Sep 22nd, 2019 4:33 AM
sm_pvrp1masked.jpg
original image (2400x1785)
Photo by Rachel Podilshevsky, Pro Bono Photo
§Others wore everyday wear..
by Demo Succeeds Nonetheless Sunday Sep 22nd, 2019 4:33 AM
sm_pvrpimpeachgirl.jpg
original image (1346x2016)
...maybe?
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
§3 varieties of hats
by Demo Succeeds Nonetheless Sunday Sep 22nd, 2019 4:33 AM
sm_pvrphats.jpg
original image (2016x1346)
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
§Creative artist, Eve
by Demo Succeeds Nonetheless Sunday Sep 22nd, 2019 4:33 AM
sm_pvrp1eve__2_.jpg
original image (2016x1346)
"Pluck Trump" Photo by Rachel Podlishevksy, Pro Bono Photo
§Signs were of many varieties
by Demo Succeeds Nonetheless Sunday Sep 22nd, 2019 4:33 AM
sm_pvrptechisign.jpg
original image (2251x2121)
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
§sign and impeach t-shirt
by Demo Succeeds Nonetheless Sunday Sep 22nd, 2019 4:33 AM
sm_pvrpsign2.jpg
original image (2016x1346)
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
§Latinos Contra Trump!
by Demo Succeeds Nonetheless Sunday Sep 22nd, 2019 4:33 AM
sm_pvrplatinoscontratrump.jpg
original image (2016x1346)
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
§Ready to Shout
by Demo Succeeds Nonetheless Sunday Sep 22nd, 2019 4:33 AM
sm_pvrpkok.jpg
original image (2001x2003)
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
§Lean In!
by Demo Succeeds Nonetheless Sunday Sep 22nd, 2019 4:33 AM
sm_pvmsouzaleanin.jpg
original image (1335x751)
Photo by M. Souza, Pro Bono Photo
§Trump In Air
by Demo Succeeds Nonetheless Sunday Sep 22nd, 2019 4:33 AM
sm_pvjotrumpinair_1.jpg
original image (3888x5184)
Photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo.
§It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's...
by Demo Succeeds Nonetheless Sunday Sep 22nd, 2019 4:33 AM
sm_pvrpgrnslookupnewgrn.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
... Baby Trump in Diapers!
Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo
