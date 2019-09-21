top
Protesters Mount Demonstration Near Secret Site of Trump Fundraiser
by Rise and Resist
Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 9:19 PM
Trump visits the Bay Area for the first time since 2016.
[Photos: M. Souza, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer]
sm_pvmsouzagu.jpg
original image (7952x5304)
The last time Trump visited the Bay Area was during his election campaign in 2016. On that occasion, he was forced to sneak through a fence to reach a California GOP Convention in Burlingame where he was scheduled to speak. Brave demonstrators pushed through police barricades to rush the Hyatt hotel at which the convention was being held. Trump's motorcade was unable to drive directly to the hotel, so Trump and his entourage were forced to walk from Highway 101 through concrete barriers to reach the convention via a back entrance.

Security was so tight on this visit to the Bay Area, the first since his election, that Trump's fundraiser location was not confirmed by demonstrators until a few hours before the September 17 event. Trump security forces kept changing the announced location, and even the Republicans signed up to attend the luncheon didn't know until they arrived via shuttle at the venue in the hills of Palo Alto.

Not to be so easily tricked, organizers who insisted on mounting a reaction to the president's visit stayed up all night and determined the location. They were able to advise a hard core group of demonstrators and the press that they would take up place on Alpine Rd. in Portola Valley in a space the motorcade would be forced to pass by.
§LieHole
by Rise and Resist Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 9:19 PM
sm_pvmsouzaliehole_1.jpg
original image (5923x3952)
§Giant Trump Chicken in lineup
by Rise and Resist Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 9:19 PM
sm_pvmsouzaline.jpg
original image (7952x5304)
§Portola Valley is very wooded
by Rise and Resist Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 9:19 PM
sm_pvmsouzashade.jpg
original image (7952x5304)
§Families
by Rise and Resist Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 9:19 PM
sm_pvmsouzafamiliespugs_1.jpg
original image (4775x3186)
§Closeup
by Rise and Resist Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 9:19 PM
sm_pvmsouzaanntexting_1_1_1.jpg
original image (7952x5304)
§Resist
by Rise and Resist Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 9:19 PM
sm_pvmsouzagirl.jpg
original image (7952x5304)
§Last photo
by Rise and Resist Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 9:19 PM
sm_pvmsouzakoku_1.jpg
original image (4430x2954)
