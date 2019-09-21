top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Climate Week Talk: Author Jonathan Safran Foer, "We Are the Weather"
Date Tuesday September 24
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorClimate One
Location Details
Climate One, 110 The Embarcadero, San Francisco 94105
GLOBAL CLIMATE WEEK: Author Jonathan Safran Foer, "We Are the Weather"

When: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Where: Climate One, 110 The Embarcadero, San Francisco 94105

Tickets: sliding scale with student price available below
http://www.climateone.org/events/jonathan-safran-foer-we-are-weather

Is clinging to habits and cravings destroying our future? An outspoken critic of factory farming and animal-centric diets, Jonathan Safran Foer writes that stopping climate change begins with a close look at what we eat — and don’t eat — at home for breakfast. At the office, industry leaders like Google are taking steps toward veggie-forward diets by reducing meat, rather than cutting it out entirely.

But when it comes to global food habits, is it better to be purist or effective? Foer writes that mobilizing at the level needed to solve global climate change will require relinquishing an all-too-human desire for comfort. Are societies up for changing norms — individually and collectively — at a scale ambitious enough to meet the challenge?

Join us with Jonathan Safran Foer, author of "Eating Animals" and "We Are the Weather: Saving the Planet Begins at Breakfast;" and Helene York, Head of Social and Environmental Responsibility at ISS Guckenheimer, for a conversation on the power of individual choices and collective action.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/climate-on...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 7:44 PM
