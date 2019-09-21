



When: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM



Where: Climate One, 110 The Embarcadero, San Francisco 94105



Tickets: sliding scale with student price available below

http://www.climateone.org/events/jonathan-safran-foer-we-are-weather



Is clinging to habits and cravings destroying our future? An outspoken critic of factory farming and animal-centric diets, Jonathan Safran Foer writes that stopping climate change begins with a close look at what we eat — and don’t eat — at home for breakfast. At the office, industry leaders like Google are taking steps toward veggie-forward diets by reducing meat, rather than cutting it out entirely.



But when it comes to global food habits, is it better to be purist or effective? Foer writes that mobilizing at the level needed to solve global climate change will require relinquishing an all-too-human desire for comfort. Are societies up for changing norms — individually and collectively — at a scale ambitious enough to meet the challenge?



Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 7:44 PM