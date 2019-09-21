top
US
US
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
Youth Leads In Global Climate Strike
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
Demonstrations throughout the Bay Area and the world in emergency climate protest
sm_010-850_9591.jpg
original image (3027x2150)

The message was clear; youth will not be denied a livable world. In massive demonstrations, they demanded that the world acknowledge and address the climate emergency that threatens to destroy life on our planet.

In San Francisco, demonstrators assembled at the Federal building and marched up Market street, stopping at the offices of some of the world's worst global fossil fuel offenders.

Bank of America
"Cuz they fund earth killing pipelines in indigenous communities"

Amazon Go
"Cuz they treat their workers unfair, collaborate with ICE and don't use renewables "

Blackrock
"Cuz they are a giant investment company that funds fossil fuels and the burning of the rainforest "

PG&E
"Cuz they are setting our state on fire and using profits to lobby against renewable local energy"

ICE
"Cuz they are waging a war on children, POC, justice and humanity

With effigies of fossil fuel executives, signs and chants they took their circuitous route to the Embarcadero Plaza. The large fountain's water was turned green. There were booths and displays about sustainable living. Groups like "1000 Grandmothers" and "Food Not Bombs" provided a free organic lunch.

There were speeches and performances whose sound was amplified with electricity supplied by volunteers pedaling stationary bicycles.

This was the first of actions continuing all week throught the Bay Area.

https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_020-850_9311.jpg
original image (3201x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_030-850_9354.jpg
original image (3228x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_040-850_9369.jpg
original image (3228x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_050-850_9400.jpg
original image (3228x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_060-850_9471.jpg
original image (3228x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_070-850_9494.jpg
original image (3228x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_080-.jpg
original image (3228x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_090-850_9602.jpg
original image (3228x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_100-850_9620.jpg
original image (3228x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_110-850_9689.jpg
original image (3057x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_120-850-.jpg
original image (3308x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_180-852_1361.jpg
original image (2927x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_190-852_1387.jpg
original image (3228x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_150-852_1277.jpg
original image (3228x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_160-852_1278.jpg
original image (3228x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_170-.jpg
original image (3228x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_130-850_9851.jpg
original image (2764x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_140-850_9861.jpg
original image (3228x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text) Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 4:01 PM
sm_200-852_1391.jpg
original image (2947x2150)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 144.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code