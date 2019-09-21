top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
View other events for the week of 9/24/2019
Climate Week: Faith in Our Future: Interfaith Conversation on Climate Change (Santa Cruz)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday September 24
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Climate Action Network
Location Details
Peace United Church of Christ, 900 High St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
CLIMATE ACTION WEEK

Faith in Our Future: An Interfaith Conversation on Climate Change

When; Tuesday, September 24 @ 7 PM - 9 PM

Location: Peace United Church of Christ, 900 High St, Santa Cruz 95060

In this time of deepest existential crisis, where is our faith? How do we keep it together—and keep going? How do we reach all in anguish, especially youth? And how do we support their leadership? What are we called to do? Is it still in our power to make a better future—or even to have a future? Where do we find the faith to continue—or know the actions to take?

Our intention is to ground this conversation in these deeper questions, but also see how we can help our communities better understand both what we are up against and how to support emerging answers and actions, including such groups as

--Interfaith Climate Voters, a new local effort

--Interfaith Power and Light, a national effort with local involvement.

Please plan not only to be part of this conversation, reaching out to all in your community concerned or curious. Share with us your thoughts, questions, inspirations from your faith tradition, and updates on answers and actions you may be aware of.

Youth are telling us: We can’t wait for future leaders to solve climate change. We need you to get to work with us now to create a cleaner, safer, and healthier world, one of bright hope. In Santa Cruz, we are already coming together to achieve such a world, one powered by clean green energy, fed by regenerative agriculture, and ready to reach out in resilience to all in these coming decades who will be forced to find new homes and new neighbors.

“We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there “is” such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.” – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
sm_strike-logo-en-color__3__1_1_1.jpg
original image (3200x3201)
For more event information: http://withinreach.world/events/faith-in-o...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 1:42 PM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Santa Cruz Climate Action Network linkSSaturday Sep 21st, 2019 1:46 PM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 144.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code