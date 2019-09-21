CLIMATE ACTION WEEK



Faith in Our Future: An Interfaith Conversation on Climate Change



When; Tuesday, September 24 @ 7 PM - 9 PM



Location: Peace United Church of Christ, 900 High St, Santa Cruz 95060



In this time of deepest existential crisis, where is our faith? How do we keep it together—and keep going? How do we reach all in anguish, especially youth? And how do we support their leadership? What are we called to do? Is it still in our power to make a better future—or even to have a future? Where do we find the faith to continue—or know the actions to take?



Our intention is to ground this conversation in these deeper questions, but also see how we can help our communities better understand both what we are up against and how to support emerging answers and actions, including such groups as



--Interfaith Climate Voters, a new local effort



--Interfaith Power and Light, a national effort with local involvement.



Please plan not only to be part of this conversation, reaching out to all in your community concerned or curious. Share with us your thoughts, questions, inspirations from your faith tradition, and updates on answers and actions you may be aware of.



Youth are telling us: We can’t wait for future leaders to solve climate change. We need you to get to work with us now to create a cleaner, safer, and healthier world, one of bright hope. In Santa Cruz, we are already coming together to achieve such a world, one powered by clean green energy, fed by regenerative agriculture, and ready to reach out in resilience to all in these coming decades who will be forced to find new homes and new neighbors.



“We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there “is” such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.” – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

For more event information: http://withinreach.world/events/faith-in-o...

