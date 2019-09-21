From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView other events for the week of 9/25/2019
|Climate Week: Real Democracy Teach-in & Free Veg Dinner (Santa Cruz)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday September 25
|Time
|5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Climate Action Network
|Location Details
|Louden Nelson Auditorium, 301 Center Street, Santa Cruz 95060
|
CLIMATE ACTION WEEK: Real Democracy Teach-In and Free Vegetarian/Vegan Dinner
When: Wednesday, September 25 @ 5 PM - 9 PM
Where: Louden Nelson Auditorium, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz 95060
Three keynote speakers: Danny Sheehan, Ernestina Saldana, and Nancy Glock-Grueniech.
There will be delicious vegan and vegetarian dinners on the house, inspiring presentations, a chance for discussion, and community-building around a specific strategic action.
With a view to “do it yourself democracy,” we’ll be reflecting on the mobilization required to resist, restore, survive and even thrive.
--What will it take to protect the refugees among us?
--What can we do to promote the CA Green New Deal?
--What tools and techniques can we use to most wisely leverage our power as a community of informed citizens?
--With an international view, what is happening democracy-wise that can inspire and guide us in uncertain times?
Please save the date for this inaugural event. We disrupt, yes! But non-violent resistance must ultimately turn to organization!
In case anyone has a few extra minutes, here is an article that indicates a reference point for some of the thinking behind the Real Democracy Teach-In on how Denmark saved 99% of their Jews during the Holocaust:
"How Denmark Fought the Nazi Terror"
https://fee.org/articles/how-denmark-fought-the-nazi-terror/
(the article is good, though no endorsement of FEE website implied)
For more event information: https://scruzclimate.org/real-democracy-te...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 12:59 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network