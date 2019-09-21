



When: Wednesday, September 25 @ 5 PM - 9 PM



Where: Louden Nelson Auditorium, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz 95060



Three keynote speakers: Danny Sheehan, Ernestina Saldana, and Nancy Glock-Grueniech.



There will be delicious vegan and vegetarian dinners on the house, inspiring presentations, a chance for discussion, and community-building around a specific strategic action.

With a view to “do it yourself democracy,” we’ll be reflecting on the mobilization required to resist, restore, survive and even thrive.



--What will it take to protect the refugees among us?

--What can we do to promote the CA Green New Deal?

--What tools and techniques can we use to most wisely leverage our power as a community of informed citizens?

--With an international view, what is happening democracy-wise that can inspire and guide us in uncertain times?



Please save the date for this inaugural event. We disrupt, yes! But non-violent resistance must ultimately turn to organization!



In case anyone has a few extra minutes, here is an article that indicates a reference point for some of the thinking behind the Real Democracy Teach-In on how Denmark saved 99% of their Jews during the Holocaust:



"How Denmark Fought the Nazi Terror"

https://fee.org/articles/how-denmark-fought-the-nazi-terror/

