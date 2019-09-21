top
Climate Week: Real Democracy Teach-in & Free Veg Dinner (Santa Cruz)
Date Wednesday September 25
Time 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Climate Action Network
Location Details
Louden Nelson Auditorium, 301 Center Street, Santa Cruz 95060
CLIMATE ACTION WEEK: Real Democracy Teach-In and Free Vegetarian/Vegan Dinner

When: Wednesday, September 25 @ 5 PM - 9 PM

Where: Louden Nelson Auditorium, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz 95060

Three keynote speakers: Danny Sheehan, Ernestina Saldana, and Nancy Glock-Grueniech.

There will be delicious vegan and vegetarian dinners on the house, inspiring presentations, a chance for discussion, and community-building around a specific strategic action.
With a view to “do it yourself democracy,” we’ll be reflecting on the mobilization required to resist, restore, survive and even thrive.

--What will it take to protect the refugees among us?
--What can we do to promote the CA Green New Deal?
--What tools and techniques can we use to most wisely leverage our power as a community of informed citizens?
--With an international view, what is happening democracy-wise that can inspire and guide us in uncertain times?

Please save the date for this inaugural event. We disrupt, yes! But non-violent resistance must ultimately turn to organization!

In case anyone has a few extra minutes, here is an article that indicates a reference point for some of the thinking behind the Real Democracy Teach-In on how Denmark saved 99% of their Jews during the Holocaust:

"How Denmark Fought the Nazi Terror"
https://fee.org/articles/how-denmark-fought-the-nazi-terror/
(the article is good, though no endorsement of FEE website implied)
sm_strike-logo-en-color__3_.jpg
original image (3200x3201)
For more event information: https://scruzclimate.org/real-democracy-te...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 12:59 PM
