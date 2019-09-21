From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + ActionView other events for the week of 9/21/2019
|International Day of Peace: "One Voice" Interfaith Choir Documentary (Walnut Creek)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 21
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Interfaith Council of Rossmoor
|Location Details
|
Fireside Room of Rossmoor Gateway Center
1001 Golden Rain Rd., Walnut Creek, CA 94595
|
International Day of Peace Gathering and "One Voice" Film Screening
Date and time: Saturday, September 21 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location: Fireside Room, Rossmoor Gateway Center
1001 Golden Rain Rd., Walnut Creek 94595
Cost: $10 – $15
Come join others from the East Bay Interfaith community for a program with music, brief speakers and a showing of the new film "One Voice" on the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir as we celebrate the International Day of Peace together.
interfaithccc.org
For more event information: http://interfaithccc.org/event/internation...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 11:24 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network