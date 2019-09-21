International Day of Peace Gathering and "One Voice" Film Screening



Date and time: Saturday, September 21 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm



Location: Fireside Room, Rossmoor Gateway Center

1001 Golden Rain Rd., Walnut Creek 94595



Cost: $10 – $15



Come join others from the East Bay Interfaith community for a program with music, brief speakers and a showing of the new film "One Voice" on the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir as we celebrate the International Day of Peace together.



interfaithccc.org

