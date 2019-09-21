From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|#CloseTheCamps: Closing the Migrant Prisons Speakers Forum
|Wednesday October 02
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Panel Discussion
|Comité VIDA
Student Activity Center, Bertolini Hall
Santa Rosa Junior College
1501 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Community Forum on Closing the Migrant Prisons
When: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Where: Student Activity Center, Bertolini Hall of Santa Rosa Junior College
Close Migrant Prisons!
An open discussion of:
• the abusive conditions
• divestment and other tactics of resistance
• how to build the movement
Featuring Sonoma County Supervisor
Lynda Hopkins, speakers from MEChA, JACL
and other sponsoring organizations.
En español:
¡Cerremos Las Prisiones de Migrantes!
Una mesa de diálogo sobre:
• las condiciones abusivas
• desinversión de fondos y otras tácticas de resistencia
• como crecer el movimiento
Charla con Supervisora del Condado de
Sonoma Lynda Hopkins, MEChA de SRJC, JACL
and y otras organizaciones patrocinadoras.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2435005116...
