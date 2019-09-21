Community Forum on Closing the Migrant Prisons



When: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM



Where: Student Activity Center, Bertolini Hall of Santa Rosa Junior College



Close Migrant Prisons!



An open discussion of:

• the abusive conditions

• divestment and other tactics of resistance

• how to build the movement

Featuring Sonoma County Supervisor

Lynda Hopkins, speakers from MEChA, JACL

and other sponsoring organizations.



En español:



¡Cerremos Las Prisiones de Migrantes!



Una mesa de diálogo sobre:

• las condiciones abusivas

• desinversión de fondos y otras tácticas de resistencia

• como crecer el movimiento

Charla con Supervisora del Condado de

Sonoma Lynda Hopkins, MEChA de SRJC, JACL

and y otras organizaciones patrocinadoras.

-----



