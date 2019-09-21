top
#CloseTheCamps: Closing the Migrant Prisons Speakers Forum
Date Wednesday October 02
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorComité VIDA
Location Details
Student Activity Center, Bertolini Hall
Santa Rosa Junior College
1501 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Community Forum on Closing the Migrant Prisons

When: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: Student Activity Center, Bertolini Hall of Santa Rosa Junior College

Close Migrant Prisons!

An open discussion of:
• the abusive conditions
• divestment and other tactics of resistance
• how to build the movement
Featuring Sonoma County Supervisor
Lynda Hopkins, speakers from MEChA, JACL
and other sponsoring organizations.

En español:

¡Cerremos Las Prisiones de Migrantes!

Una mesa de diálogo sobre:
• las condiciones abusivas
• desinversión de fondos y otras tácticas de resistencia
• como crecer el movimiento
Charla con Supervisora del Condado de
Sonoma Lynda Hopkins, MEChA de SRJC, JACL
and y otras organizaciones patrocinadoras.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2435005116...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 10:52 AM
