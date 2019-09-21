



When: Saturday, September 21, 2019 @ 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM



Where: Exploratorium, The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA, 94111



International Day of Peace: Community Day with Reduced Rates



The Exploratorium is dedicated to expanding access to all by providing free and low-cost admission opportunities throughout the year. We partner with organizations around the Bay Area to provide access to teachers, students, families, and more.



Pay-what-you-wish on Community Days, when museum entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry is subject to capacity; admission is not guaranteed. We don't accept group or field trip reservations; group entry is discouraged due to large crowds.



ALSO:



Reduced Rates and Accessibility for People with Disabilities

Visitors with disabilities can visit the museum at a reduced rate. Discounts are provided for both individual admissions and groups.

https://www.exploratorium.edu/visit/accessibility



Free Admission for EBT Cardholders

The fun and wonders of the Exploratorium are for everyone. To ensure that the Exploratorium is accessible to all, we offer free admission to EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) cardholders and their families, up to four visitors per card. Simply show your EBT card when you arrive.



Free Admission for California Public School Teachers

California public school K–12 teachers receive free admission to the Exploratorium. Each year, the first 20,000 teachers to qualify will be given one free, nontransferable, general admission voucher. Please note that these vouchers are not applicable toward admissions associated with Field Trip groups. Bring your teacher ID for free admission. For more event information: https://www.exploratorium.edu/visit/reduce...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 10:38 AM