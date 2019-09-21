top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
View other events for the week of 9/21/2019
International Peace Day: Exploratorium Community Day with Free and Reduced Rates
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 21
Time 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorExploritorium
Location Details
Exploratorium, The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA, 94111
International Peace Day: Exploratorium Free & Reduce Rates Today

When: Saturday, September 21, 2019 @ 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Where: Exploratorium, The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA, 94111

International Day of Peace: Community Day with Reduced Rates

The Exploratorium is dedicated to expanding access to all by providing free and low-cost admission opportunities throughout the year. We partner with organizations around the Bay Area to provide access to teachers, students, families, and more.

Pay-what-you-wish on Community Days, when museum entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry is subject to capacity; admission is not guaranteed. We don't accept group or field trip reservations; group entry is discouraged due to large crowds.

ALSO:

Reduced Rates and Accessibility for People with Disabilities
Visitors with disabilities can visit the museum at a reduced rate. Discounts are provided for both individual admissions and groups.
https://www.exploratorium.edu/visit/accessibility

Free Admission for EBT Cardholders
The fun and wonders of the Exploratorium are for everyone. To ensure that the Exploratorium is accessible to all, we offer free admission to EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) cardholders and their families, up to four visitors per card. Simply show your EBT card when you arrive.

Free Admission for California Public School Teachers
California public school K–12 teachers receive free admission to the Exploratorium. Each year, the first 20,000 teachers to qualify will be given one free, nontransferable, general admission voucher. Please note that these vouchers are not applicable toward admissions associated with Field Trip groups. Bring your teacher ID for free admission.
exploritorism.png
For more event information: https://www.exploratorium.edu/visit/reduce...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 10:38 AM
