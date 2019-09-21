From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student ActivismView other events for the week of 9/21/2019
|International Peace Day: Exploratorium Community Day with Free and Reduced Rates
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 21
|Time
|11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Exploritorium
|Location Details
|Exploratorium, The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA, 94111
|
International Peace Day: Exploratorium Free & Reduce Rates Today
When: Saturday, September 21, 2019 @ 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Where: Exploratorium, The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA, 94111
International Day of Peace: Community Day with Reduced Rates
The Exploratorium is dedicated to expanding access to all by providing free and low-cost admission opportunities throughout the year. We partner with organizations around the Bay Area to provide access to teachers, students, families, and more.
Pay-what-you-wish on Community Days, when museum entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry is subject to capacity; admission is not guaranteed. We don't accept group or field trip reservations; group entry is discouraged due to large crowds.
ALSO:
Reduced Rates and Accessibility for People with Disabilities
Visitors with disabilities can visit the museum at a reduced rate. Discounts are provided for both individual admissions and groups.
https://www.exploratorium.edu/visit/accessibility
Free Admission for EBT Cardholders
The fun and wonders of the Exploratorium are for everyone. To ensure that the Exploratorium is accessible to all, we offer free admission to EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) cardholders and their families, up to four visitors per card. Simply show your EBT card when you arrive.
Free Admission for California Public School Teachers
California public school K–12 teachers receive free admission to the Exploratorium. Each year, the first 20,000 teachers to qualify will be given one free, nontransferable, general admission voucher. Please note that these vouchers are not applicable toward admissions associated with Field Trip groups. Bring your teacher ID for free admission.
For more event information: https://www.exploratorium.edu/visit/reduce...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 21st, 2019 10:38 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network