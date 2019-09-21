top
International Day of Peace: Walk and Celebration in Castro Valley
Date Saturday September 21
Time 10:15 AM - 1:15 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author East Bay Regional Park District and others
Location Details
Lake Chabot Regional Park, 17600 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, California 94546
International Day Of Peace Walk in Castro Valley

When: Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Where: Lake Chabot Regional Park, 17600 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, California 94546

The celebration will also include a multicultural wellness walk. Our intention for the walk is to encourage people of all ages and diverse communities, to exercise and connect with nature-- generating physical and mental health benefits all while building and strengthening community connection.

Agenda:

9am-11:30am Multicultural Wellness Walk

11:30am -1pm Day of Peace Celebration

Healthy snacks, games, crafts, and community resources, will be available

What to Bring: Comfortable walking shoes, sunscreen, hat, and plenty of water.

When you arrive proceed through entry kiosk. Our walk will begin at the Cove Picnic Area next to the fitness zone (to the right of the Marina cafe).
