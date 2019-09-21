From the Open-Publishing Calendar
International Day Of Peace Walk in Castro Valley
When: Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Where: Lake Chabot Regional Park, 17600 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, California 94546
The celebration will also include a multicultural wellness walk. Our intention for the walk is to encourage people of all ages and diverse communities, to exercise and connect with nature-- generating physical and mental health benefits all while building and strengthening community connection.
Agenda:
9am-11:30am Multicultural Wellness Walk
11:30am -1pm Day of Peace Celebration
Healthy snacks, games, crafts, and community resources, will be available
What to Bring: Comfortable walking shoes, sunscreen, hat, and plenty of water.
When you arrive proceed through entry kiosk. Our walk will begin at the Cove Picnic Area next to the fitness zone (to the right of the Marina cafe).
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international...
