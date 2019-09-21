From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Peace Day & Climate Gathering with Speakers, Music in Monterey
Saturday September 21
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Party/Street Party
Monterey Peace & Justice Center and others
Laguna Grande Park, Eucalyptus Area,1249 Canyon Del Rey Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955
PEACE DAY & CLIMATE GATHERING: PICNIC, SPEAKERS, MUSIC
When: Saturday, Sept 21, 11 am to 8 pm,
Where: Laguna Grande Park, Eucalyptus Area, in Seaside.
Free Event: Speakers, music, art, dance, and potluck picnic.
Bring food to share, tapestries, flowers, love, flutes, drums, chimes, beads, flags, symbols, and costumes. Help make this a Zero-Waste event. ♻
Bring some food to share, drums, flutes, signs, flags, flowers, and other expressions of peace. Help make this Zero-Waste event. No single-use plastic, please.
☀ Bring a hat, sunscreen, and a low-back lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
♻ HELP MAKE THIS A ZERO-WASTE
💧💦A water refilling station will be available to fill your reusable water container.
--Bring your own eating utensils. We'll have a wash station for cleaning them.
🚫Please -- no single-use plastics
Established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly, this day of peace is observed around the world. This year’s theme, “CLIMATE ACTION FOR PEACE”, draws attention to the importance of combating climate change as a way to protect and promote peace throughout the world.
https://internationaldayofpeace.org/about/ #peaceday
Live Performances by:
🔸 The Charities,
🔸 Caravan 222,
🔸 Sensory Tribe,
🔸 Morticai,
🔸 Padorr,
🔸 Kinder Creatures,
🔸 Jessica Lejeaune,
🔸 Alex Carillo,
🔸 Calpulli Yaocuauhtli Dance Group.
Peace Day Gathering is a celebration of humanity and a re-dedication to world peace through music, art, dance. This event has a non-political, peaceful intention that brings together community, musicians, artists and dancers from all over the Monterey area. Performers include local artists as well as artists from San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo.
Presented by Children of the Sun and Peace Coalition of Monterey County (PCMC). PCMC is an alliance of 10 groups working for peace, including the Monterey Peace and Justice Center.
More event info: dwarcken [at] comcast.net
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/laguna-gra...
