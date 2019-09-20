



This program starts with the film "Imprisoning A Generation", 50 minutes, courtesy of UUJME and Anemoia Projects. Next will be 15-20 minute presentations by Zeiad Abbas, of Middle East Children's Alliance, concerning Palestinian children's needs and services, and Priscilla Wathington, of Defense for Children International/Palestine, concerning current developments. For the final 20-30 minutes, a JVP representative will state their organization's position, briefly summarize the other speakers' presentations, and conduct an audience question period.

Ph: 510-841-4824

Suggested Donation: $5 – 20. No one turned away for lack of funds.

Wheelchair accessible.

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to: bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to: http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html