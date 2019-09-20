top
Palestine
Palestine
protest cheer
Imprisoning a Palestinian Generation: Film & Discussion
Date Tuesday October 29
Time 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorJudith Granada-Dewey
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
This program starts with the film "Imprisoning A Generation", 50 minutes, courtesy of UUJME and Anemoia Projects. Next will be 15-20 minute presentations by Zeiad Abbas, of Middle East Children's Alliance, concerning Palestinian children's needs and services, and Priscilla Wathington, of Defense for Children International/Palestine, concerning current developments. For the final 20-30 minutes, a JVP representative will state their organization's position, briefly summarize the other speakers' presentations, and conduct an audience question period.

Ph: 510-841-4824

Suggested Donation: $5 – 20. No one turned away for lack of funds.
Wheelchair accessible.

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
