From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | East Bay | Police State & PrisonsView other events for the week of 10/29/2019
|Imprisoning a Palestinian Generation: Film & Discussion
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday October 29
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Judith Granada-Dewey
|Location Details
|
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
|
This program starts with the film "Imprisoning A Generation", 50 minutes, courtesy of UUJME and Anemoia Projects. Next will be 15-20 minute presentations by Zeiad Abbas, of Middle East Children's Alliance, concerning Palestinian children's needs and services, and Priscilla Wathington, of Defense for Children International/Palestine, concerning current developments. For the final 20-30 minutes, a JVP representative will state their organization's position, briefly summarize the other speakers' presentations, and conduct an audience question period.
Ph: 510-841-4824
Suggested Donation: $5 – 20. No one turned away for lack of funds.
Wheelchair accessible.
For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net
For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 20th, 2019 5:02 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network