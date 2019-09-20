New Report Reveals that 'Green' California Seeks to Expand Oil and Gas Operations by Dan Bacher

Friday Sep 20th, 2019 4:18 PM

“Corporations are planning seven additional unneeded gas-fired plants for California,” the report revealed. “For years, California regulators have approved, and utilities have built, unnecessary and expensive gas power plants. Driven by deregulation, these facilities are useless given declining energy demands in California over the past decade.”