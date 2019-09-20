A video by LB Johnson, is an official selection at the 2019 Santa Cruz Film Festival. It’s 56 minute screening is Saturday, October 12 at 4:45 pm at the Tannery World Dance and Culture Center. Armistice100 is included in the festival’s shorts series called, Movement of Peace. Armistice100 Santa Cruz honors the 100 years since the end of WW1 and documents the local Veterans for Peace’ efforts to educate about the November 11, 1918 Armistice, what it means and how we can revive the message of peace in our much needed world.



Hear local voices for peace, in words and music, learn about the history of Armistice Day and its transformation from veterans, concerned activists and citizens, and our political leadership, be spiritually moved by the wisdom of some of our Santa Cruz luminaries.



Appearances by, Nobel Peace Prize nominee David Swanson , Daniel Sheehan, Sarah Nelson, Rev. Deborah Johnson, Rep. Jimmy Panetta, Steve Bare, Holistic Veterans, Sherry Conable, Keith Greeniger, Gail Swain, April Burns, City Council members, David Terrazas, Chris Krohn, Drew Glover, Tatanka Bricca, Inner Light Choir, Nane Alejandrez, Jim Greiner, SC Pipes & Drums and many more. Dedicated to the loving memory and compassionate activism of Sherry Conable and Harry Meserve of VFW Post 5888. Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 20th, 2019 9:53 AM