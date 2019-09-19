top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Peninsula | Immigrant Rights
Palantir Protesters All Over Palo Alto, Including at CEO's Front Door Pt II
by Dump ICE Contracts NOW!
Thursday Sep 19th, 2019 6:35 PM
Protest of 9/13/19, photos courtesy of Coalition to Close the Concentration Camps
sm_ccccphotoshoot__1_.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
The Coalition to Close the Concentration Camps--Bay Area spearheaded a protest at Palantir's worldwide headquarters in downtown Palo Alto as part of a bicoastal day of action last week.

Last week's action held special resonance for the Jewish community as it heads into its holiest days of the year, Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. Just as Jews are held accountable for any misdeeds or hurt they have caused, protesters, many of whom were Jewish, demanded that Palantir be held to account for its role in building ICE’s deportation machine, separating families, locking children in cages and harming immigrant communities.

A second stop was at a surprise location...the home of Palantir CEO Alex Karp.
§Speaker from SIREN
by Dump ICE Contracts NOW! Thursday Sep 19th, 2019 6:35 PM
sm_ccccsiren__1_.jpg
original image (3456x5184)
§emcee for the rally
by Dump ICE Contracts NOW! Thursday Sep 19th, 2019 6:35 PM
sm_ccccfix__1_.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§crowd marching
by Dump ICE Contracts NOW! Thursday Sep 19th, 2019 6:35 PM
sm_cccccrowd__1_.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§In Alex Karp CEO's neighborhood
by Dump ICE Contracts NOW! Thursday Sep 19th, 2019 6:35 PM
sm_ccccneighborhood1__1_.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§checking the scene
by Dump ICE Contracts NOW! Thursday Sep 19th, 2019 6:35 PM
sm_ccccumbrellaview__1_.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
§Rabbi Lerner spoke in front of Palantir HQ
by Dump ICE Contracts NOW! Thursday Sep 19th, 2019 6:35 PM
sm_ccccrabbi__1_.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
