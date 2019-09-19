From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Immigrant Rights
Palantir Protesters All Over Palo Alto, Including at CEO's Front Door Pt II
Protest of 9/13/19, photos courtesy of Coalition to Close the Concentration Camps
The Coalition to Close the Concentration Camps--Bay Area spearheaded a protest at Palantir's worldwide headquarters in downtown Palo Alto as part of a bicoastal day of action last week.
Last week's action held special resonance for the Jewish community as it heads into its holiest days of the year, Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. Just as Jews are held accountable for any misdeeds or hurt they have caused, protesters, many of whom were Jewish, demanded that Palantir be held to account for its role in building ICE’s deportation machine, separating families, locking children in cages and harming immigrant communities.
A second stop was at a surprise location...the home of Palantir CEO Alex Karp.
§Speaker from SIREN
