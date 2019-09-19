From the Open-Publishing Calendar
NE 16th/Mission BART Plaza Gets New Bench; Nothing For SW Plaza
BART installed a strange new bench on the northeast 16th/Mission BART Plaza, adjacent to Walgreens, while ignoring the southwest Plaza, where it removed six benches and replaced them with three smaller ones in Autumn, 2018.
Photo Credit: Julian Mark, Mission Local.
The northeast 16th/Mission BART Plaza, adjacent to Walgreens, has a strange new 3,900-pound, $4,661 bench, according to Mission Local. (https://missionlocal.org/2019/09/unpleasant-or-interesting-5000-bench-arrives-at-16th-and-mission/)
The other plaza on the southwest side of the intersection, where SF Food Not Bombs shares food on Wednesdays, did not get any additional benches, even though BART Director Bevan Dufty promised more benches late last year. (https://sffnb.org/2018/12/23/more-benches-coming-to-16th-mission-bart-plaza/)
Here a few earlier posts about the removal of six comfortable metal benches from the SW Plaza and their eventual replacement with three smaller, less comfortable concrete ones:
https://sffnb.org/2018/11/05/bart-downgrades-seating-at-16th-street-mission-plaza/
https://sffnb.org/2018/10/11/bart-board-addresses-16th-street-mission-street-bart-plaza/
https://sffnb.org/2018/10/08/bart-removes-benches-from-16th-street-mission-street-plaza/
Contact information: BART Director Bevan Dufty–510-464-6095, bevan.dufty [at] bart.gov.
