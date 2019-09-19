NE 16th/Mission BART Plaza Gets New Bench; Nothing For SW Plaza sffnbvolunteers [at] riseup.net)

Thursday Sep 19th, 2019 5:28 PM by San Francisco Food Not Bombs

BART installed a strange new bench on the northeast 16th/Mission BART Plaza, adjacent to Walgreens, while ignoring the southwest Plaza, where it removed six benches and replaced them with three smaller ones in Autumn, 2018.