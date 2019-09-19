From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Tincture Making Workshop
|Sunday September 29
|1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Terra Cultura
Terra Cultura
1880 Cole Road
Aromas, CA 95004
Learn how to make natural tinctures with locally grown herbs! We'll be working with lavender, rosemary, and yarrow, and learning about their many beneficial properties. We'll be walking through every step of the process, from getting acquainted with the plants to harvesting, to preparing tinctures, to bottling. You'll go home with several tinctures we'll make together, and fresh and dried herbs to make your own in the future. Be prepared to get a little artsy and creative with your herbal encounters during our foraging expedition.
Tickets for this event are offered on a sliding scale ($25 – $45). When registering, please select the ticket which most closely aligns with your ability. Nobody will be turned away for lack of funds. Please email info [at] terracultura.org for more information. Space is limited, register today at http://www.terracultura.org/workshops
This class will be taught by Sasha Evangelista, a Santa Cruz-based herbalist and poet who combines her passion for creativity with her love of the natural world and its healing potential.
Terra Cultura is an Educational Eco-Arts Farm.
Our mission is to strengthen community resilience through education and collaboration in agroecology, sustainable living, and the arts.
We facilitate hands-on learning and cooperative projects that strengthen our food systems, environment, and communities. Together, we are nourishing a culture of environmental stewardship and honing the tools to build a more resilient and sustainable future.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tincture-making-workshop-at-terra-cultura-tickets-71448296779
