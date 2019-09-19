From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Come strike and attend this rally in the Arcata Plaza for climate justice for future generations. We'll support global youth climate strikers and take action on local issues that impact our climate such as the Jordan Cove LNG Pipeline, the Mattole Forest campaign, and other important struggles.
Gather in HSU Quad at 12pm and begin speak out at 12pm. Begin march to plaza at 12:30pm. Arrive at plaza at 1pm for free speech, songs, and for gathering and speaking out.
350 Humboldt will be having an additional sister demonstration at the Eureka courthouse from 3-7pm. Bring signs and energy.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2216350958...
