Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
Stockwell Cellars free wine give away for signed Santa Cruz United recall petitions
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Wednesday Sep 18th, 2019 8:14 PM
Yesterday, I went to check out the free wine give away for anyone that brought in a petition with ten signatures to Stockwell Cellars, which took place at their place on Fair Street.
sm_01.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Stockwell Cellars is located across the street from New Leaf Market, which happened to cater their event! I observed the event for a couple of hours. It seems to me that these people will do anything to recall Chris Krohn and Drew Glover, who were voted in by the people of Santa Cruz! I feel there is more than what they claim as to their issues with these two, one of which is rent control and some things to do with race! I have to say,

I did not see any people of color at their event last night! I know Drew and Chris and I respect them very much! I feel that because they are for the people of our town, not just the rich and homeowners, real estate companies, and the right wing that has always tried to rule us all! They give wine away, pay people to get signatures, and hire shady people that will do anything for money, and the people that table on the weekends are all white people!

I hope and pray that the people of Santa Cruz see what is really going on in our town! We are a city of diverse people, not just the rich! Please, look around you, see the people who live here, maybe even next door, and realize that the people in these photos from last night don't represent the people of Santa Cruz!

More photos on my Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10218982422606600&type=3
§
sm_029.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_038.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_042.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_047.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_056.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_059.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_071.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_077.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_080.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_083.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_106.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_114.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_127.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_186.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_190.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_207.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_210.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_218.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
sm_232.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Add Your Comments
