Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 9/20/2019
Climate Strike Rally for Immigrants and Refugees
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday September 20
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRally for Immigrants Rights
Location Details
Window On The Bay / Monterey Waterfront Park
Del Monte Ave, Monterey
This week's rally for immigrants' rights is in solidarity with the worldwide youth Climate Strike on 9/20. Join us to demonstrate our commitment to kindness and responsibility for racial and economic justice. Climate change is Issue #1 around the world -- hitting poor people of color first and worst. We have signs, so just show up or bring your own.

Climate refugees are at our borders and worldwide: coffee farmers from Nicaragua facing crop diseases, Bahamian refugees of Hurricane Dorian, entire Pacific island nations facing rising seas. We're seeing changes right here in California with the devastating wildfires, and higher sea temperatures in Monterey Bay changing sea life patterns. Climate change is here, now.

NOTE: Salinas high school students are hosting a big #ClimateStrike the same day from 3-6PM. If you can, please join them to show solidarity! If you have to choose, it's more important to show up with the kids! Event link:
https://www.facebook.com/events/490952348406554/

ALSO another great way to support kids: art reception for "Build Bridges, Not Walls" from 5-7PM at the Monterey Peace & Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd in Seaside. Featuring artwork by Carmel High School students on the theme of social justice. It's nearby so you can join us and then head there. Event link:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1095374654002975/

Organized by one independent citizen, not affiliated with any particular organization.
sm_climate_change_is_a_racial_justice_issue.jpg
original image (2048x1152)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8823868354...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 18th, 2019 3:04 PM
