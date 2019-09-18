



Climate refugees are at our borders and worldwide: coffee farmers from Nicaragua facing crop diseases, Bahamian refugees of Hurricane Dorian, entire Pacific island nations facing rising seas. We're seeing changes right here in California with the devastating wildfires, and higher sea temperatures in Monterey Bay changing sea life patterns. Climate change is here, now.



NOTE: Salinas high school students are hosting a big #ClimateStrike the same day from 3-6PM. If you can, please join them to show solidarity! If you have to choose, it's more important to show up with the kids! Event link:

https://www.facebook.com/events/490952348406554/



ALSO another great way to support kids: art reception for "Build Bridges, Not Walls" from 5-7PM at the Monterey Peace & Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd in Seaside. Featuring artwork by Carmel High School students on the theme of social justice. It's nearby so you can join us and then head there. Event link:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1095374654002975/



