Portola Valley Protesters Face Off with Trump Motorcade by Fancy Fundraiser Report

Tuesday Sep 17th, 2019 4:39 PM

Organizers worked hard to nail down the location of Trump's San Francisco Bay Area visit for a fundraiser on September 17. Team Trump played footsie for days leading up to his appearance, saying that they feared a "criminal element" would endanger their event. In the nick of time protest organizers determined the fundraiser location to be a home owned by Scott McNealy, co-founder of Sun Microsystems CEO in Palo Alto Hills.

Photos: Steve Disenhof, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

USA Today and others had this unbelievable quote from Trump regarding California's homeless:“In many cases they came from other countries, and they moved to Los Angeles or they moved to San Francisco because of the prestige of the city, and all of a sudden they have tents — hundreds and hundreds of tents and people living at the entrance to their office building," he said. "And they want to leave."



He made that statement on his way to the SF Bay Area on Air Force One.



Furious that Trump is using the homeless to win over conservative supporters, and of course seething about everything else he's done, protesters scrambled to locate and protest near the site of his September 17 fundraising event.



'Trump would have Californians sweep the homeless off the street and take them straight to jail, it seems," said one demonstrator. Most signs demonstrators displayed, however, just made fun of Trump and his big baby persona.



A giant Trump in diapers balloon was raised over the protest site on Alpine Rd. in the town of Portola Valley, proximate to Palo Alto Hills. The presidential motorcade drove by, as did fundraiser attendees in shuttle buses. Protesters displayed contempt not only for Trump, but also for the local residents who would attend and donate tens of thousands of dollars to his campaign. One chant was:

Lunch Lunch Lunch -- Repugnant bunch--Catered meal with wine that’s aged, While children linger in a cage.



