Buffalo Field Campaign co-founder and field organizer Mike Mease brings captivating stories and striking film footage direct from the land of the buffalo, in a multi-media presentation, with Indigenous soul music by flutist Mignon Geli..



The Buffalo Field Campaign works to end the slaughter and harassment of the last wild herds of buffalo in their native habitat in West Yellowstone, Montana.



BFC used video documentation, non-violent direct action, education and lobbying to change archaic laws targeting buffalo. Volunteers from around the world spend every day, sunrise to sunset, monitoring, documenting and running patrols on skis, snowshoes and other means to defend buffalo as they migrate in their traditional winter habitat.



They bring new stories every time they come to the Bay Area, so come on out on Sept. 27 for a very special event!



We ask for donations at the door, NOTAFLOF. Wheelchair accessible.

Info: bach [at] headwaterspreserve.org

(Jan Fleischmann photo)

For more event information: http://www.buffalofieldcampaign.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 17th, 2019 3:30 PM