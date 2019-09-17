Today’s high-definition DSLR cameras afford filmmakers at all levels the ability to learn to shoot video in an easy, flexible way. To help you learn this video technology and to provide you with the skills you need to make good videos, we are offering this 4 hour workshop on basic film making skills.



POC, youth and women are encouraged to attend .



The workshop will cover:

DSLR camera operation, lens choice

Interviewing skills

Lighting

Sound

Working as a team throughout the production process



BAYCAT is a nonprofit social enterprise based in San Francisco that provides education, create jobs and access to low-income youth, youth of color and young women who want to become storytellers and filmmakers.



Liberated Lens Film Collective is a community media project based in Oakland, California. that shares resources, skills and knowledge to tell stories of social injustices.

