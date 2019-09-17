



Discussion with local filmmaker after the movie



WHEN: Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM



WHERE: Santa Cruz Live Oak Grange, 1900 17th Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95062



"Blowout" visits three US towns devastated by environmental contamination related to the recent shale gas fracking boom. We tie the national cover-up of these harms to currently planned shale gas industry expansion and ask, are YOU next?



Since the export of fracked gas, which is mostly methane, is the goal, is the climate the next victim?



Trailer:



