protest cheer
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
Climate Week: "Blowout" Fracking Screening & Film Maker Talk (Santa Cruz)
Date Thursday September 26
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Climate Action Network
Location Details
Santa Cruz Live Oak Grange, 1900 17th Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95062
Climate Action Week: Film Screening of “Blowout: Who's Next?” Exposing the Toxic Fracking Industry

Discussion with local filmmaker after the movie

WHEN: Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

WHERE: Santa Cruz Live Oak Grange, 1900 17th Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95062

"Blowout" visits three US towns devastated by environmental contamination related to the recent shale gas fracking boom. We tie the national cover-up of these harms to currently planned shale gas industry expansion and ask, are YOU next?

Since the export of fracked gas, which is mostly methane, is the goal, is the climate the next victim?

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjMuKuCeluE

Website: http://www.blowoutthefilm.tv/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3561600286...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 17th, 2019 1:27 PM
