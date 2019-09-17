From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 9/26/2019
|Climate Week: "Blowout" Fracking Screening & Film Maker Talk (Santa Cruz)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday September 26
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Climate Action Network
|Location Details
|Santa Cruz Live Oak Grange, 1900 17th Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95062
|
Climate Action Week: Film Screening of “Blowout: Who's Next?” Exposing the Toxic Fracking Industry
Discussion with local filmmaker after the movie
WHEN: Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
WHERE: Santa Cruz Live Oak Grange, 1900 17th Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95062
"Blowout" visits three US towns devastated by environmental contamination related to the recent shale gas fracking boom. We tie the national cover-up of these harms to currently planned shale gas industry expansion and ask, are YOU next?
Since the export of fracked gas, which is mostly methane, is the goal, is the climate the next victim?
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjMuKuCeluE
Website: http://www.blowoutthefilm.tv/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3561600286...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 17th, 2019 1:27 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network