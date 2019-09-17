



Are you concerned about the climate crisis? Do you know that animal agriculture is a leading driver of this emergency? Learn more and enjoy a tasty, organic, climate-friendly meal at the Eat for the Earth Climate Dinner and Presentation.



WHEN: Sunday, September 22, 2019 @ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM



WHERE: National Street & Pelton Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Exact Westside Santa Cruz address given upon registration



Cost: FREE



At the Eat for the Earth Climate Dinner and Presentation, we will:



--Share a nourishing, earth-friendly, organic plant-based meal

--Have a teach-in on the role of animal agriculture in the climate crisis

--Present opportunities to make a difference

--Invite your participation



You might call yourself an environmentalist. Or a vegan, vegetarian, or flexitarian. Or an omnivore who aligns with our mission. Or a lover of the earth or concerned citizen. Whatever you call yourself, we’re glad you found us and we welcome you to learn more and join this endeavor, if that is a fit for you.



There is no charge to attend the event, but we invite you to donate if you are able to help defray the cost of food and/or to support the work of the organization.



This event is part of a series of events offered by members of a Santa Cruz climate coalition during Global Climate Strike Week, September 20–27. Find out about all of the activities for the week at



Eat for the Earth Santa Cruz is a collaborative effort. Please let us know if you would like to volunteer to help with food, ushering, set up, clean up, etc. at this event or our other activities. You can view volunteer roles and shifts for all of Eat for the Earth's climate week activities here.



The power to make change is in our hands.

And on the ends of our forks.

We look forward to meeting you, Friend!



Reister at link below:

