Palantir Protesters All Over Palo Alto, Including at CEO's Front Door Pt I by Dump ICE Contracts NOW!

Tuesday Sep 17th, 2019 3:44 AM

Photos by Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo

Please credit the photographer

Protest of 9/13/19.

The Coalition to Close the Concentration Camps--Bay Area spearheaded a protest at Palantir's worldwide headquarters in downtown Palo Alto as part of a bicoastal day of action last week.



Allies on the opposite coast, consisting of a coalition of Jewish and Latinx groups, protested at Palantir’s office at 15 Little W. 12th St. in New York City the same day. Friday’s action in Palo Alto marked a continuing escalation campaign against Palantir, which began July 12 and has involved marches through downtown, blocking intersections, shutting down the employee cafeteria, and, most recently, climbing the balconies of Palantir's main building with ladders and hanging banners spattered with red paint to represent the blood on Palantir's hands.



Last week's action held special resonance for the Jewish community as it heads into its holiest days of the year, Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. Just as Jews are held accountable for any misdeeds or hurt they have caused, protesters, many of whom were Jewish, demanded that Palantir be held to account for its role in building ICE’s deportation machine, separating families, locking children in cages and harming immigrant communities.



A second stop was at a surprise location...the home of Palantir CEO Alex Karp, who is also Jewish. Prayers and chants in Hebrew, English and Spanish filled the air on the street where he lives, less than 1/2 mile from headquarters. A final rally was held at Palo Alto's city hall plaza, Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza.





