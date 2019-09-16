CLIMATE STRIKE in the Streets of Santa Cruz!



When: Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:15 PM – 5:30 PM



Where: Kicks-off at Wells Fargo, 74 River St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060



We imagine 1,000 Santa Cruzans in the street united with all of the other global climate strikes. Student strikers will be walking out of school (See *pinned discussion post for the student walk out schedule and printable downloads to post in your school)



At 2:15pm, student strikers will converge and meet adult allies and community

@ WellsFargo 74 River St for the Kick-off



2:45, we will MARCH THROUGH DOWNTOWN, "striking in the streets" with brief stops for "teach-ins."



The march will conclude with a Youth-led GREEN COMMONS festival at the Farmers market site on Cedar St with speakers, activities, music and more!



Then there will be a BIKE PARTY RIDE @ 5:30 p.m.!



Come with signs, costumes, drums- EXPRESS YOUR RESPONSE TO CLIMATE BREAKDOWN! Let's support the global movement to end the age of fossil fuels, to bring about an age of regenerative culture where healthy people living in harmony with earth are prioritized over profit! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1661648527...

