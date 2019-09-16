Salmon Protectors Youth Camp Brings Together Elders, Youth for The Klamath River mstargali [at] gmail.com )

Monday Sep 16th, 2019 3:52 PM by Morning Star Gali

On September 14th and 15th Tribal families and youth, and other salmon dependent people from all over Northern California, converged at the Bluff Creek Resort near Weitchpec, CA to to discuss how to protect, and honor, the Klamath and Trinity River’s salmon.