|Stop Massacres in Haiti!
|Date
|Saturday September 28
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Haiti Action Committee
|Location Details
|
Eastside Arts Alliance
2277 International Blvd
Oakland, CA
$10-20 no one turned away
|
This event will feature the authors of a new report entitled "The Lasalin Massacre and the Human Rights Crisis in Haiti." Judith Mirkinson and Seth Donnelly will speak about the state-sponsored attack on a neighborhood of Port-au-Prince called Lasalin which has a long history of Lavalas grassroots resistance.
Come hear about the Haitian grassroots resistance as well as the repression aimed at stopping it. The U.S. arms, funds and trains Haiti's military and police and only with U.S. support can the corrupt repressive Haitian regime remain in power.
For more event information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 16th, 2019 12:20 PM
