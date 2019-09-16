



Join the PSL during the Global Climate Strike week of action in a speak out against the rampant profiteering and plundering of our planet by the ruling class. Black, Brown, Indigenous and working-class communities are the most vulnerable to climate change. We must fight this. Capitalism cannot solve climate change — Stand up and speak out!



The Amazon is on fire, record heat waves are being reported, and the Arctic is melting away, all the while Bank of America and other investment banks profit off the plundering of Earth's natural resources. Bank of America is the leading banker to tar sands oil companies like Enbridge and Teck, and the world's third biggest funder of fracking. It funded the Dakota Access Pipeline, and is a major investor for companies like Lockheed Martin that drive the war machine destroying our planet.

Join the PSL during the Global Climate Strike week of action in a speak out against the rampant profiteering and plundering of our planet by the ruling class. Black, Brown, Indigenous and working-class communities are the most vulnerable to climate change. We must fight this. Capitalism cannot solve climate change — Stand up and speak out!

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2411767529141067/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

