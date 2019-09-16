From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Immigrant Rights
Palantir Multi-Location Protest of 9/13/19 Pt. II
This part of the story includes photos of the rally in front of the home of Alex Karp, CEO.
Pt I is here https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/09/15/18826283.php
Pt I is here https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/09/15/18826283.php
On September 13 the Coalition to Close the Concentration Camps--Bay Area held a large day of action with multiple stops, starting at Palantir headquarters on Hamilton Ave. Rabbi Reverend Michael Lerner, of Tikkun Magazine and well-known for his East Bay and nationwide activism, was one of a number of Jewish #neveragain speakers.
After the rally at at 100 Hamilton Ave. the protesters marched to the nearby home of CEO Alex Karp. Karp is Jewish and at that location the group resounded with more chants in Hebrew, Spanish, and English. The loud group broadcast their message through speakers and microphones. Karp's home is on a lovely treelined street and made for an excellent pinnacle to the day's events. When neighbors stepped out of their homes to find out what was going on, their reaction was mixed. Some were supportive and already knew of the scandal that is Palantir--the company supplies specialized software to ICE.
This was followed by a march to Palo Alto City Hall, another rally, and later in the evening the projection of messages to Palantir with lighted messages on two of their buildings including #NoTechforICE.
After the rally at at 100 Hamilton Ave. the protesters marched to the nearby home of CEO Alex Karp. Karp is Jewish and at that location the group resounded with more chants in Hebrew, Spanish, and English. The loud group broadcast their message through speakers and microphones. Karp's home is on a lovely treelined street and made for an excellent pinnacle to the day's events. When neighbors stepped out of their homes to find out what was going on, their reaction was mixed. Some were supportive and already knew of the scandal that is Palantir--the company supplies specialized software to ICE.
This was followed by a march to Palo Alto City Hall, another rally, and later in the evening the projection of messages to Palantir with lighted messages on two of their buildings including #NoTechforICE.
§rally on Ramona
Lots of foot traffic on High St. in Palo Alto on a Friday night.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network