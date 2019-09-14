top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Media Activism & Independent Media
View other events for the week of 10/ 5/2019
Youth Media Summit + Student Film Premiere
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 05
Time 10:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorAnnie Delgado
Location Details
NEW PARKWAY THEATER, 474 24TH STREET, OAKLAND, CA 94612
Our Fourth Annual Youth Media Summit will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m. The event brings together more than 100 young people (ages 14 - 24) to participate in a day-long summit designed to inspire young media creators to create media with a gender and social justice perspective. The program will include dynamic speakers, media production seminars, and featured youth content.

From 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., we will host the premiere of six student-created films developed in our two summer Youth Media Academies. Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. Welcome remarks by The Representation Project Founder and Filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom will start promptly at 6:00!






rep_project_logolockup_final_gradient-_1_.jpg
For more event information: http://therepresentationproject.org/benefi...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 14th, 2019 12:44 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 98.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code