From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Media Activism & Independent MediaView other events for the week of 10/ 5/2019
|Youth Media Summit + Student Film Premiere
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 05
|Time
|10:30 AM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Annie Delgado
|Location Details
|NEW PARKWAY THEATER, 474 24TH STREET, OAKLAND, CA 94612
|
Our Fourth Annual Youth Media Summit will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m. The event brings together more than 100 young people (ages 14 - 24) to participate in a day-long summit designed to inspire young media creators to create media with a gender and social justice perspective. The program will include dynamic speakers, media production seminars, and featured youth content.
From 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., we will host the premiere of six student-created films developed in our two summer Youth Media Academies. Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. Welcome remarks by The Representation Project Founder and Filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom will start promptly at 6:00!
For more event information: http://therepresentationproject.org/benefi...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 14th, 2019 12:44 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network