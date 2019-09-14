Third Annual Far-Right Gathering in Berkeley Continues Record of Failure by Berkeley Antifa

Saturday Sep 14th, 2019 12:43 PM

On Sunday, September 1, a small collection of bored and lonely far-right activists gathered in Berkeley, CA for what was dubbed the “Third Annual March Against Communism.” Despite the massive police presence and resources committed to protecting this tiny group of confused conspiracy theorists, community mobilization kept Berkeley locals safe and ultimately pushed back the far-right’s attempted advances.