Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out by Labor Video Project

Saturday Sep 14th, 2019 11:58 AM A Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly was held in San Francisco on September 12, 13, 14th & 15th. Nurses from 21 countries attended about their fight to defend healthcare against deregulaton and privatization.



Nurses from Taiwan, Korea, the UK and Brazil are interviewed on September 13, 2019.



The nurses talk about the effect of privatization and deregulation on healthcare for the patients and workers. They also discuss how militarization is resulting attacks on funding for healthcare, housing and education.



The assembly which also included an art show had numerous panels and workshops.



http://www.cvent.com/events/global-nurses-solidarity-assembly/agenda-19d5046de07a40ec972036946834eb3d.aspx

Capitalism & The Great White Whale With Artist Jos Sances

https://youtu.be/CpoN-3SjCuo



Taiwanese nurses joined the march to Yerba Buena Plaza

A delegation of Korean nurses joined the conference and march.

Sun Ja Na talked about the fight to protect healthcare workers from stress, outsourcing and union busting. She also talked about the KCTU people's struggle to overturn and jail Park Gun Hei and many in her government. She also discusses the fight against militarization and US bases in Jeju and throughout Korea.

Thousands of Korean temporary workers including healthcare workers are fighting for regular full time jobs.

US and nurses around the world marched in San Francisco for healthcare for all and against the control of the insurance industry on healthcare.