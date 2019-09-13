top
Light Projection on Palantir Buildings in Palo Alto Ends Day of Protest
by We Say Never Again
Friday Sep 13th, 2019 11:47 PM
A busy day of protest in Palo Alto targeted Palantir's international headquarters, CEO Alex Karp's home, and City Hall. When evening descended on the city, activists projected messages on two of the company's buildings.
Top photo: Palantir headquarters at 100 Hamilton Ave.
The Coalition to Close the Concentration Camps Bay Area held a multi-stop protest in Palo Alto today with a surprise stop in front of the home of Palantir's CEO Alex Karp.

The day's events started at 100 Hamilton Ave., international headquarters of Palantir, and was part of a bicoastal Day of Action. Demonstrations in NYC and Palo Alto were both spearheaded by a coalition of Jewish and Latinx groups.

From Palantir's headquarters, demonstrators made a surprise visit to CEO Alex Karp's home where they shut down the block, shouted, sang and chanted. They then headed to City Hall, shutting down streets all the way. Light projection of the words #Complicit With Genocide on the company's headquarters made a fitting end to the day of action.

The protest followed an op-ed in the Washington Post last week by Palantir CEO Alex Karp in which he defended the company's work for ICE and the decision last month by the company to renew one of its multi-million dollar contracts through 2022 with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Activists said that Palantir is complicit in enabling the separation of families and atrocious treatment of immigrants, and that they will continue to escalate action to emphasize their demand that Palantir drop ICE contracts.
