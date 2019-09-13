From the Open-Publishing Calendar
9th Annual San Francisco Green Film Festival (Final Day)
September 29, 2019
PARTY:
Closing Night Wrap Party!
Slate @ 10:30 PM (120 min)
It's a wrap! Join us at Slate Bar for our after-celebration with Festival filmmakers & special guests.
EVENTS:
Activist Center at 518 Valencia
5:00 PM (240 min) on Sept. 27; noon Sept. 28; noon Sept 29
Free Event
Join us at the Activist Center to connect with local campaigns and causes, networking with our Communities Allies, and more. Throughout the festival, a broad network of nonprofit partners and community allies will coordinate efforts at our activist center hub, where audiences can connect their environmental inspirations with local campaigns and causes. The Activist Center will host non-profit Community Ally information tables, educational panels, sustainable art exhibitions, petition-signing booths, happy hour events, and filmmaker discussion forums.
__________________
Walking Cinema: Museum of the Hidden City
Walking Cinema (480 min) http://www.seehidden.city/
Download the App // An Augmented Reality immersive journey into San Francisco’s 80-year affordable housing experiment.
An immersive journey into San Francisco’s 80-year affordable housing experiment. The Museum of the Hidden City is a museum without walls. Its exhibits are out in the world: in stores, churches, office buildings, and on the streets. The Museum is experienced with an audio and Augmented Reality app you download to your smartphone, at any time, for a self-guided tour. It will guide you through the museum and open up a hidden world of housing history all around you.
__________________
Bureau of Linguistical Reality Art Pop Up
518 Valencia @ 3:00 PM (90 min)
Free Event // An interactive artwork that will create new words for feelings and experiences relating to today’s climate crisis and the Anthropocene.
FILMS:
"5 Blocks"
Roxie Theater @ 1:00 PM (47 min)
Dan Goldes // San Francisco's Central Market Street neighborhood undergoes its most dramatic change in 50 years.
Impact Film Forum: Youth Voices – Stepping Up
Manny's @ 1:00 PM (90 min)
Free Event // Presenting young people behind and in front of the camera creating urgent media about the climate crisis.
"The Age of Stupid"
Little Roxie @ 1:00 PM (92 min)
Franny Armstrong // 10th Anniversary Screening! // Inspiring Lives Award // In the devastated future, a man looks back at our time.
Tribes on the Edge
Roxie Theater
3:15 PM (100 min)
Céline Cousteau // Journey to the Brazilian Amazon to bear witness to the indigenous communities' fight for survival.
Impact Film Forum: Ecology of Place
Manny's @ 3:30 PM (90 min)
Free Event // Featuring filmmakers & organizations taking on urban environmental challenges from sustainable development to housing as a human right.
"Earth"
Little Roxie
@ 3:45 PM (115 min)
Nikolaus Geyrhalter // A captivating look at humanity’s constant struggle to dominate the planet, through the eyes of men who move mountains for a living.
"Once Was Water"
Roxie Theater @ 6:00 PM (52 min)
Christopher Beaver // This film explores innovative water technologies in Las Vegas, Nevada: the thirstiest city in the driest state.
"Motherload"
Little Roxie @ 6:30 PM (76 min)
Liz Canning // A mother’s quest to understand the disconnection of the digital age, its planetary impact, and how cargo bikes could help.
"16 Sunrises -- Closing Night Premiere"
Roxie Theater @ 8:00 PM (117 min)
Pierre-Emmanuel Le Goff // With 16 sunrises each day, astronauts on the International Space Station witness a unique perspective of our home planet.
"Kifaru"
Little Roxie @ 8:30 PM (79 min)
David Hambridge // Experience the intimate joys and pitfalls of conservation through the eyes of Kenyan rhino caretakers.
For more event information: https://www.greenfilmfest.org/
