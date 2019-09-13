From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|9th Annual San Francisco Green Film Festival (Day 5)
|Saturday September 28
|1:00 PM - 11:00 PM
|Screening
|San Francisco Green Film Festival
|
518 Valencia FestHQ, 518 Valencia St. at 16th St., San Francisco, CA 94103
Manny's, 3092 16th Street, San Francisco, CA
Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103 (cross street: Valencia)
Little Roxie (two doors down), 3125 16th Street at Valencia
9th Annual San Francisco Green Film Festival (Day 5)
September 28, 2019
EVENTS:
Activist Center at 518 Valencia
5:00 PM (240 min) on Sept. 27; noon Sept. 28; noon Sept 29
Free Event
Join us at the Activist Center to connect with local campaigns and causes, networking with our Communities Allies, and more. Throughout the festival, a broad network of nonprofit partners and community allies will coordinate efforts at our activist center hub, where audiences can connect their environmental inspirations with local campaigns and causes. The Activist Center will host non-profit Community Ally information tables, educational panels, sustainable art exhibitions, petition-signing booths, happy hour events, and filmmaker discussion forums.
Impact Film Forum: Accountable Filmmaking – Considering Mossville
Manny's @ 1:00 PM (90 min)
Free Event // An interactive discussion on Mossville with film subjects, film team and Working Films.
Earth Angel: Green Film Production
518 Valencia @ 2:30 PM (60 min)
Free Event // Join us for this discussion on Green Film Production with experts in the field.
Impact Film Forum: Climate Justice – Lessons from 'Cooked'
Manny's @ 3:30 PM (90 min)
Free Event // With filmmaker Judith Helfand, whose new doc raises urgent questions for our Bay Area communities.
FILMS:
"The Woman Who Loves Giraffes"
Roxie Theater @ 12:30 PM (83 min)
Alison Reid // This film highlights Dr. Anne Dagg’s pioneering research on South African Giraffes and her tireless fight for gender equity.
"Golden Fish, African Fish"
Little Roxie @ 1:00 PM (60 min)
Moussa Diop, Thomas Grand // Fascinating life stories in one of the last areas of traditional fishing in West Africa, now facing massive change.
"Silent Forests"
Little Roxie @ 3:15 PM (90 min)
Mariah Wilson // Tenacious conservationists fight to stop forest elephant poaching in Africa’s Congo Basin region.
"Mossville: When Great Trees Fall"
Roxie Theater @ 3:30 PM (76 min)
Alexander Glustrom // One man standing in the way of a petrochemical plant expansion in his ancestral hometown refuses to give up.
"Ay Mariposa"
Little Roxie @ 6:00 PM (57 min)
Krista Schlyer // Advocates illustrate their fierce commitment to home, justice, wild beauty, and the future of the US-Mexico borderlands.
"Cooked: Survival by Zip Code" -- Centerpiece Presentation
Roxie Theater @ 6:00 PM (82 min)
Judith Helfand // A life and death story about extreme heat, the politics of "disaster," and survival by zip code.
"The Green Lie"
Little Roxie @ 8:00 PM (93 min)
Werner Boote // Greenwashing experts explore how we can fight back against the dangerous lies of big business.
"The Pollinators"
Roxie Theater @ 8:30 PM (92 min)
Peter Nelson // A cinematic journey about the current international bee crisis, what it means for our food security, and how we can improve it.
ABOUT: The San Francisco Green Film Festival
Launched in 2011, the San Francisco Green Film Festival is the West Coast's leading event for films & discussions about people and the planet. SF Green Film Festival is dedicated to screening compelling environmental films; connecting audiences to filmmakers and experts; and sparking green ideas & actions. Our signature program is the annual Green Film Fest and we also screen films and support filmmakers throughout the year.
For more event information: https://www.greenfilmfest.org/
